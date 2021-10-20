Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/fbi-agents-leave-house-of-deripaskas-relatives-in-washington-correspondent-says-1090056225.html
FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents, after hours of searches, left a house presumably belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T02:05+0000
2021-10-20T02:05+0000
2021-10-20T02:05+0000
oleg deripaska
us
fbi
searches
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090056200_0:132:3088:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_b20921cb287aec9bb46c77dcb73aed37.jpg
On Tuesday evening, about 15 agents began to leave the two-story house, taking out numerous boxes and cases. After loading them into cars parked nearby, they left the scene.More than 10 hours have passed since the first news of the searches appeared.When asked by a Sputnik correspondent to clarify what was in the boxes, the operatives refused to comment.Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI was conducting searches in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.
vot tak
"FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington" with their ill gotten loot.
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090056200_311:0:3040:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7f648454069d46ae581f9f6c414050.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oleg deripaska, us, fbi, searches
FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents, after hours of searches, left a house presumably belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington, DC, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Tuesday evening, about 15 agents began to leave the two-story house, taking out numerous boxes and cases. After loading them into cars parked nearby, they left the scene.
More than 10 hours have passed since the first news of the searches appeared.
When asked by a Sputnik correspondent to clarify what was in the boxes, the operatives refused to comment.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI
was conducting searches
in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.