https://sputniknews.com/20211020/fbi-agents-leave-house-of-deripaskas-relatives-in-washington-correspondent-says-1090056225.html

FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says

FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents, after hours of searches, left a house presumably belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T02:05+0000

2021-10-20T02:05+0000

2021-10-20T02:05+0000

oleg deripaska

us

fbi

searches

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090056200_0:132:3088:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_b20921cb287aec9bb46c77dcb73aed37.jpg

On Tuesday evening, about 15 agents began to leave the two-story house, taking out numerous boxes and cases. After loading them into cars parked nearby, they left the scene.More than 10 hours have passed since the first news of the searches appeared.When asked by a Sputnik correspondent to clarify what was in the boxes, the operatives refused to comment.Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI was conducting searches in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.

vot tak "FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington" with their ill gotten loot. 0

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

oleg deripaska, us, fbi, searches