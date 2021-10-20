Registration was successful!
FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents, after hours of searches, left a house presumably belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington
On Tuesday evening, about 15 agents began to leave the two-story house, taking out numerous boxes and cases. After loading them into cars parked nearby, they left the scene.More than 10 hours have passed since the first news of the searches appeared.When asked by a Sputnik correspondent to clarify what was in the boxes, the operatives refused to comment.Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI was conducting searches in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.
"FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington" with their ill gotten loot.
FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says

02:05 GMT 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERAn FBI agent mans his post as the U.S. law enforcement agency conducted a raid at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021.
An FBI agent mans his post as the U.S. law enforcement agency conducted a raid at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents, after hours of searches, left a house presumably belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington, DC, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Tuesday evening, about 15 agents began to leave the two-story house, taking out numerous boxes and cases. After loading them into cars parked nearby, they left the scene.
More than 10 hours have passed since the first news of the searches appeared.
When asked by a Sputnik correspondent to clarify what was in the boxes, the operatives refused to comment.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI was conducting searches in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.
"FBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington" with their ill gotten loot.
