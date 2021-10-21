https://sputniknews.com/20211021/new-coronavirus-variant-ay42-found-in-russia-it-may-spread-rospotrebnadzor-watchdog-says-1090089950.html

New Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new coronavirus Delta strain variant, AY.4.2, has been found in isolated cases in Russia, Kamil Khafizov, the head of the scientific... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Yes, the AY.4.2 variant of the Delta strain is already being detected in isolated cases in Russia, as follows from the sequencing results of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genomes deposited in the VGARus database. In some circles, the new gene variant is called 'Delta plus', but the same name previously referred to a different variant, and therefore there is now some confusion," Khafizov told reporters.Earlier, scientists in the UK announced the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus than the usual Delta strain. According to experts from the Sanger Institute in Cambridge and the Genetics Institute at University College London, the new AY.4.2 variant could be 10-15 percent more infectious than the usual Delta strain. If these data are confirmed, the variant may become the most infectious since the beginning of the virus spread.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the new AY4.2 mutation of the Delta COVID-19 variant, but not in any clusters, with Delta continuing to be a predominant strain in the country, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

