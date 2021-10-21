Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/new-coronavirus-variant-ay42-found-in-russia-it-may-spread-rospotrebnadzor-watchdog-says-1090089950.html
New Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says
New Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new coronavirus Delta strain variant, AY.4.2, has been found in isolated cases in Russia, Kamil Khafizov, the head of the scientific... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T05:13+0000
2021-10-21T05:13+0000
world
russia
mutations
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080742023_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b67a127c82f5bb8e7e14738d53cefc0.jpg
"Yes, the AY.4.2 variant of the Delta strain is already being detected in isolated cases in Russia, as follows from the sequencing results of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genomes deposited in the VGARus database. In some circles, the new gene variant is called 'Delta plus', but the same name previously referred to a different variant, and therefore there is now some confusion," Khafizov told reporters.Earlier, scientists in the UK announced the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus than the usual Delta strain. According to experts from the Sanger Institute in Cambridge and the Genetics Institute at University College London, the new AY.4.2 variant could be 10-15 percent more infectious than the usual Delta strain. If these data are confirmed, the variant may become the most infectious since the beginning of the virus spread.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the new AY4.2 mutation of the Delta COVID-19 variant, but not in any clusters, with Delta continuing to be a predominant strain in the country, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080742023_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72c22556f88aba4300514ebd3720c475.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, mutations, covid-19

New Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says

05:13 GMT 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinA visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services.
A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new coronavirus Delta strain variant, AY.4.2, has been found in isolated cases in Russia, Kamil Khafizov, the head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said.
"Yes, the AY.4.2 variant of the Delta strain is already being detected in isolated cases in Russia, as follows from the sequencing results of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genomes deposited in the VGARus database. In some circles, the new gene variant is called 'Delta plus', but the same name previously referred to a different variant, and therefore there is now some confusion," Khafizov told reporters.
"The likelihood of its wide spread in the Russian Federation and in the world is sufficient. The frequency of this sub-strain is increasing, but experts do not believe that it is responsible for the continuing large number of daily cases of coronavirus infection in various countries," he said.
Earlier, scientists in the UK announced the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus than the usual Delta strain. According to experts from the Sanger Institute in Cambridge and the Genetics Institute at University College London, the new AY.4.2 variant could be 10-15 percent more infectious than the usual Delta strain. If these data are confirmed, the variant may become the most infectious since the beginning of the virus spread.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the new AY4.2 mutation of the Delta COVID-19 variant, but not in any clusters, with Delta continuing to be a predominant strain in the country, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:59 GMTIran's Nuclear Programme and Peace With The Palestinians Don't Bother Israelis; What Does?
05:54 GMTUK Gov't 'Mulls COVID Plan C' to Keep Economy Open Amid Warning New Daily Cases May Reach 100,000
05:44 GMTPolice Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland
05:37 GMTNorwegian Fertiliser Giant Warns of Famine Due to High Gas Prices in Europe
05:13 GMTNew Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says
04:45 GMTBoJo's Net Zero Strategy: New Taxes & Insufficient Investments Cast Doubt on Build Back Greener Plan
04:35 GMTIndia Deploys Modern Howitzers in Ladakh Region Bordering China
03:49 GMTRat-Spread Disease Caused by Urine Kills 1, Sickens 2, NYC Health Officials Say
03:41 GMTStolen Halloween?: Major US Candymaker Falls Victim to Hacker Attack That Affected Production
02:58 GMTCoeval of Dinosaurs: 100-Mln-Year-Old Amber Reveals One of the Oldest Crabs Ever Known
01:35 GMTParliaments of Venezuela, Colombia Agree to Discuss Normalization of Relations
01:33 GMTUK in Talks With Ukraine on Missile Deliveries – Reports
01:16 GMTTen Years Since Libya’s Gaddafi Was Murdered by NATO-Backed Rebels
01:10 GMTSecret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering
00:45 GMTTrump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'
00:34 GMTJake Sullivan Discussed Israel Normalization With Saudi Crown Prince - Report
00:33 GMTUS Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure
00:14 GMT160 Republicans Urge Biden to ’Stop Pushing Socialist-Big Gov’t Agenda’, Address Supply Chain Crisis
YesterdayMusk Set to Become World's First Trillionaire as His Wealth Continues to Grow Rapidly - Report
YesterdayHundreds of Netflix Employees Walk Out in Trans Rights Protest Amid Continued Chappelle Fallout