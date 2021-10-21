https://sputniknews.com/20211021/latvia-revokes-license-of-rebroadcaster-of-russias-channel-one-1090104324.html

Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One

Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One

RIGA (Sputnik) - Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council has decided to revoke the broadcasting license in the country of the rebroadcaster of Russia's... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T14:25+0000

2021-10-21T14:25+0000

2021-10-21T14:28+0000

latvia

channel one

news

russia

license

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105693/55/1056935550_0:0:3258:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_7bdb8116dc5b71a5becfe73b08a54ca3.jpg

"The Council decided to cancel the broadcasting license of the First Baltic Channel in connection with three violations," Abolins wrote.The rebroadcaster can challenge this decision in court.The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly obstructed the work of the Russian media. The Russian Foreign Ministry saw clear signs of a coordinated policy of these states. Cases of harassment of the media in the Baltic states "clearly demonstrate what demagogic statements about the adherence of Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn to the principles of democracy and freedom of speech are worth in practice," the ministry said.

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

latvia, channel one, news, russia, license