https://sputniknews.com/20211021/kremlin-slams-european-parliaments-decision-to-award-sakharov-prize-to-navalny-1090096540.html

Kremlin Slams European Parliament's Decision to Award Sakharov Prize to Navalny

Kremlin Slams European Parliament's Decision to Award Sakharov Prize to Navalny

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that the European Parliament that awarded the 2021 Sakharov Prize to jailed opposition... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T10:07+0000

2021-10-21T10:07+0000

2021-10-21T10:07+0000

news

russia

alexei navalny

dmitry peskov

sakharov prize

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082016643_0:0:2871:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f68bed493a9e96cadb2cf23a8dbb3f.jpg

"We believe that taking such decisions, the European Parliament probably depreciates the meaning of these words. We know the European Parliament and we respect it, but no one can force us to show respect for such decisions," Peskov told reporters.The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the decision was made by people who "simply do not have reliable information."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, alexei navalny, dmitry peskov, sakharov prize