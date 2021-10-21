https://sputniknews.com/20211021/erdogan-warns-turkey-could-deploy-heavy-weaponry-against-syrian-army-1090096690.html

Erdogan Warns Turkey Could Deploy Heavy Weaponry Against Syrian Army

Erdogan Warns Turkey Could Deploy Heavy Weaponry Against Syrian Army

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkey's illegal deployments in its northern territories, and has demanded that all foreign militaries and... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T10:11+0000

2021-10-21T10:11+0000

2021-10-21T10:43+0000

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103402/62/1034026222_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_6137b69d6b8d602ad3a38d0b72904fba.jpg

Turkey may be forced to deploy heavy weaponry in Syria against the Syrian army, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.Erdogan made the comments on his presidential plane while returning from a mini-tour of Africa. Along with the Syria remarks, the president warned that Turkey may kick out ambassadors from ten countries, including the United States, over their demands that detained Turkish Open Society Foundation cofounder and activist Osman Kavala be immediately released.Turkey has carried out three separate incursions into northern Syria over the past five years, mostly against US-backed Syrian Kurdish militias calling themselves the Syrian Democratic Forces, but also in support of rebranded 'former terrorist' militants in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib. Damascus has accused both Turkey and the US of illegally occupying and pillaging its territories, and has alleged that Turkish forces engaged in ethnic cleansing. Ankara has denied the allegations against it, while Washington claims its presence in Syria is connected to the threat of a resurgent Daesh (ISIS)*.Last week, a source told Sputnik that two Turkish troops were killed in Idlib. Ankara has occupied the region since 2017, ostensibly as part of a de-escalation operations. Many of the Syria-based "moderate rebels" and jihadists fled to Turkish protection in Idlib after being routed and threatened with destruction in other areas of the country.Also last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Russia and the United States of failing to live up to their responsibilities in Syria, and claimed that both countries shared the blame for Syrian Kurdish attacks in Turkish-occupied areas of Syria. Cavusoglu's comments followed threats by Erdogan about Ankara's patience "overflowing" as a result of constant "terrorist attacks" against Turkish forces and their allies in Syria, and warnings that Turkey would "soon take the necessary steps to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria on our own."* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

Charlie McD Lol. Will never happen. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

recep tayyip erdogan