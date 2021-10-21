Registration was successful!
Erdogan Warns Turkey Could Deploy Heavy Weaponry Against Syrian Army
Erdogan Warns Turkey Could Deploy Heavy Weaponry Against Syrian Army
The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkey's illegal deployments in its northern territories, and has demanded that all foreign militaries and... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
Turkey may be forced to deploy heavy weaponry in Syria against the Syrian army, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.Erdogan made the comments on his presidential plane while returning from a mini-tour of Africa. Along with the Syria remarks, the president warned that Turkey may kick out ambassadors from ten countries, including the United States, over their demands that detained Turkish Open Society Foundation cofounder and activist Osman Kavala be immediately released.Turkey has carried out three separate incursions into northern Syria over the past five years, mostly against US-backed Syrian Kurdish militias calling themselves the Syrian Democratic Forces, but also in support of rebranded 'former terrorist' militants in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib. Damascus has accused both Turkey and the US of illegally occupying and pillaging its territories, and has alleged that Turkish forces engaged in ethnic cleansing. Ankara has denied the allegations against it, while Washington claims its presence in Syria is connected to the threat of a resurgent Daesh (ISIS)*.Last week, a source told Sputnik that two Turkish troops were killed in Idlib. Ankara has occupied the region since 2017, ostensibly as part of a de-escalation operations. Many of the Syria-based "moderate rebels" and jihadists fled to Turkish protection in Idlib after being routed and threatened with destruction in other areas of the country.Also last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Russia and the United States of failing to live up to their responsibilities in Syria, and claimed that both countries shared the blame for Syrian Kurdish attacks in Turkish-occupied areas of Syria. Cavusoglu's comments followed threats by Erdogan about Ankara's patience "overflowing" as a result of constant "terrorist attacks" against Turkish forces and their allies in Syria, and warnings that Turkey would "soon take the necessary steps to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria on our own."* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Lol. Will never happen.
News
en_EN
10:11 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 21.10.2021)
The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkey's illegal deployments in its northern territories, and has demanded that all foreign militaries and militias not explicitly invited into the war-torn country by its internationally recognized authorities leave immediately.
Turkey may be forced to deploy heavy weaponry in Syria against the Syrian army, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

"At the moment our operations are continuing in the critically important points of the region, there are absolutely no compromises. We are continuing this process in Syria. Right now I don't know what position the regime [of democratically elected Syrian President Bashar Asssad -ed] will take, but we continue to do everything necessary, especially against this approach in Idlib, and we will continue to respond with all our heavy weaponry. We will not leave this situation as it is," the Turkish leader told reporters on Thursday.

Erdogan made the comments on his presidential plane while returning from a mini-tour of Africa. Along with the Syria remarks, the president warned that Turkey may kick out ambassadors from ten countries, including the United States, over their demands that detained Turkish Open Society Foundation cofounder and activist Osman Kavala be immediately released.
Turkey has carried out three separate incursions into northern Syria over the past five years, mostly against US-backed Syrian Kurdish militias calling themselves the Syrian Democratic Forces, but also in support of rebranded 'former terrorist' militants in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib. Damascus has accused both Turkey and the US of illegally occupying and pillaging its territories, and has alleged that Turkish forces engaged in ethnic cleansing. Ankara has denied the allegations against it, while Washington claims its presence in Syria is connected to the threat of a resurgent Daesh (ISIS)*.
Last week, a source told Sputnik that two Turkish troops were killed in Idlib. Ankara has occupied the region since 2017, ostensibly as part of a de-escalation operations. Many of the Syria-based "moderate rebels" and jihadists fled to Turkish protection in Idlib after being routed and threatened with destruction in other areas of the country.
Also last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Russia and the United States of failing to live up to their responsibilities in Syria, and claimed that both countries shared the blame for Syrian Kurdish attacks in Turkish-occupied areas of Syria. Cavusoglu's comments followed threats by Erdogan about Ankara's patience "overflowing" as a result of constant "terrorist attacks" against Turkish forces and their allies in Syria, and warnings that Turkey would "soon take the necessary steps to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria on our own."
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Lol. Will never happen.
Charlie McD
21 October, 13:15 GMT
