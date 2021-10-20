WHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage
20:16 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 20:17 GMT 20.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinIn this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the preliminary assessment of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was in the final stages, a team of inspectors will soon visit Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.
"@WHO confirmed Sputnik V pre-qualification process is on track and entering its final stage. A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections & paperwork on #SputnikV, one of the world’s safest & most efficient vaccines," the vaccine's Twitter says.
BREAKING: @WHO confirmed Sputnik V pre-qualification process is on track and entering its final stage. A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections & paperwork on #SputnikV, one of the world’s safest & most efficient vaccines. pic.twitter.com/In48juFhM3— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) October 20, 2021
Sputnik V is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.