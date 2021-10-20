Registration was successful!
WHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage
WHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the preliminary assessment of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was in the final... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
"@WHO confirmed Sputnik V pre-qualification process is on track and entering its final stage. A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections &amp; paperwork on #SputnikV, one of the world’s safest &amp; most efficient vaccines," the vaccine's Twitter says.Sputnik V is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.
world health organization (who), russia, pandemic, covid-19, sputnik v

WHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage

20:16 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 20:17 GMT 20.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the preliminary assessment of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was in the final stages, a team of inspectors will soon visit Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.
"@WHO confirmed Sputnik V pre-qualification process is on track and entering its final stage. A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections & paperwork on #SputnikV, one of the world’s safest & most efficient vaccines," the vaccine's Twitter says.
Sputnik V is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.
