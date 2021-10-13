Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Users Reportedly Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Health has approved trials of a nasal spray form of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state registry said on... 13.10.2021
The trials, involving 500 volunteers, will end on December 31, 2023, the registry added.This form of the vaccine is more suitable for rolling out to large populations and has fewer side effects.The Gamaleya Research Centre is the developer of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The shot has been authorised for use in 70 countries, with a total population of about 4 billion people. In terms of the number of approvals from government regulators, it ranks second in the world.
Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray

14:00 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Health has approved trials of a nasal spray form of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state registry said on Wednesday.
The trials, involving 500 volunteers, will end on December 31, 2023, the registry added.
This form of the vaccine is more suitable for rolling out to large populations and has fewer side effects.
The Gamaleya Research Centre is the developer of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The shot has been authorised for use in 70 countries, with a total population of about 4 billion people. In terms of the number of approvals from government regulators, it ranks second in the world.
