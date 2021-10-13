https://sputniknews.com/20211013/russia-approves-trials-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-in-form-of-nasal-spray-1089893499.html

Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray

Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Health has approved trials of a nasal spray form of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state registry said on... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T14:00+0000

2021-10-13T14:00+0000

2021-10-13T14:00+0000

news

vaccine

covid-19

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg

The trials, involving 500 volunteers, will end on December 31, 2023, the registry added.This form of the vaccine is more suitable for rolling out to large populations and has fewer side effects.The Gamaleya Research Centre is the developer of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The shot has been authorised for use in 70 countries, with a total population of about 4 billion people. In terms of the number of approvals from government regulators, it ranks second in the world.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, vaccine, covid-19, sputnik v