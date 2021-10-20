https://sputniknews.com/20211020/uk-opposition-leader-calls-on-government-to-sanction-telegram-1090083935.html

UK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram

UK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, condemned Telegram for harbouring extremists and called on Prime Minister Boris... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T21:22+0000

2021-10-20T21:22+0000

2021-10-20T21:22+0000

boris johnson

ban

extremists

united kingdom

keir starmer

telegram

uk labour party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089873279_0:231:3073:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_349f80996caebedb064be992abb30dc1.jpg

"As we were paying tribute to Sir David on Monday, Telegram users could access videos of murders and violent threats against politicians, the LGBT community, women and Jews … Some of these posts are illegal, all of them are harmful … Telegram has facilitated and nurtured a subculture that cheerleads for terrorists. Tough sanctions are clearly needed," Starmer said in his speech.Boris Johnson responded that the government will try to bring the law before Christmas and will consider the possibility of tougher penalties for those who violate its provisions, adding that there will be "criminal sanctions, with tough sentences" for those responsible for allowing extremist content online.On October 17, the UK Parliament paid tribute to David Amess, who had been a conservative member of parliament for 40 years, and was killed last week while meeting constituents in Essex.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/super-efficient-facebooks-ai-technology-to-scrap-hate-speech-doesnt-work-report-says-1090011435.html

Willyspit Starmer is a closet Tory Party whore. 1

vot tak How about prosecuting starmer for war crimes and treason in the service of israel. That public skool boi's butt belongs to israeloamerica. He is a very obvious example what happens when zionists gain control. 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, ban, extremists, united kingdom, keir starmer, telegram, uk labour party