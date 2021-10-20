Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/uk-opposition-leader-calls-on-government-to-sanction-telegram-1090083935.html
UK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram
UK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, condemned Telegram for harbouring extremists and called on Prime Minister Boris... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
boris johnson
ban
extremists
united kingdom
keir starmer
telegram
uk labour party
"As we were paying tribute to Sir David on Monday, Telegram users could access videos of murders and violent threats against politicians, the LGBT community, women and Jews … Some of these posts are illegal, all of them are harmful … Telegram has facilitated and nurtured a subculture that cheerleads for terrorists. Tough sanctions are clearly needed," Starmer said in his speech.Boris Johnson responded that the government will try to bring the law before Christmas and will consider the possibility of tougher penalties for those who violate its provisions, adding that there will be "criminal sanctions, with tough sentences" for those responsible for allowing extremist content online.On October 17, the UK Parliament paid tribute to David Amess, who had been a conservative member of parliament for 40 years, and was killed last week while meeting constituents in Essex.
UK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram

21:22 GMT 20.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, condemned Telegram for harbouring extremists and called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take harsh action against online platforms, including Telegram, for distributing videos calling for extremism, violence and racial hatred.
"As we were paying tribute to Sir David on Monday, Telegram users could access videos of murders and violent threats against politicians, the LGBT community, women and Jews … Some of these posts are illegal, all of them are harmful … Telegram has facilitated and nurtured a subculture that cheerleads for terrorists. Tough sanctions are clearly needed," Starmer said in his speech.
The leader of the opposition criticized the current government for not sanctioning the platforms that "are failing to crack down on extremism."
Boris Johnson responded that the government will try to bring the law before Christmas and will consider the possibility of tougher penalties for those who violate its provisions, adding that there will be "criminal sanctions, with tough sentences" for those responsible for allowing extremist content online.

"I've prosecuted terrorists and I've prosecuted extremists. We need to stop online spaces from being safe spaces for terrorists," Starmer wrote on Twitter later today.

On October 17, the UK Parliament paid tribute to David Amess, who had been a conservative member of parliament for 40 years, and was killed last week while meeting constituents in Essex.
