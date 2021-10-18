Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/super-efficient-facebooks-ai-technology-to-scrap-hate-speech-doesnt-work-report-says-1090011435.html
Super-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says
Super-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says
Facebook has repeatedly claimed that most of the hate speech and violent content on the platform is removed by the company's "super-efficient" AI before users... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T14:01+0000
2021-10-18T14:14+0000
mark zuckerberg
whistleblower
us
facebook
us congress
testimony
hate speech
artificial intelligence (ai)
engineers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090012022_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa7a475683123c5c46d691fd1423480.jpg
Facebook's artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify and remove posts containing hate speech and violence actually does not work, according to internal company documents seen by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).The engineer estimated that Facebook's automated systems scrapped posts that generated merely 2% of the hate speech views that violated its rules.The claims echoed those by another team of Facebook employees who previously argued that AI systems were removing posts that generated 3% to 5% of the views of hate speech on the platform, and 0.6% of all content that violated Facebook's policies against violence and incitement.In 2020, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg expressed confidence that the platform's AI would be able to take down "the vast majority of problematic content". He spoke as the social networking giant claimed that most hate speech is taken down from the platform before users even see it.According to Facebook's recent report, the hate speech detection rate currently stands at 97%.Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Testify in CongressAs for the WSJ report, it comes after former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang told CNN last week that she is ready to testify against her former employer before Congress.The woman was fired from Facebook in August 2020, after she posted a 7,800-word memo, in which Zhang detailed how the company allegedly failed to do enough to tackle hate and misinformation, especially in developing countries. In the memo, Zhang wrote: "I have blood on my hands", insisting that she was officially being fired from Facebook over "poor performance".Her CNN interview followed congressional testimony by another Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who argued that the company knew it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but didn't do much to stop content promoting "hate and division", as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.The social network claimed Haugen's accusations "don't make sense", with Zuckerberg stressing the company cares "deeply" about users' safety-related issues.
https://sputniknews.com/20200909/facebook-creates-instagram-equity-team-amid-offensive-against-hate-speech-1080414077.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090012022_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_57241e18262c705390528a5643fb71f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark zuckerberg, whistleblower, us, facebook, us congress, testimony, hate speech, artificial intelligence (ai), engineers

Super-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says

14:01 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 14:14 GMT 18.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Regis DuvignauFILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, on February 1, 2017
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, on February 1, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / Regis Duvignau
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Facebook has repeatedly claimed that most of the hate speech and violent content on the platform is removed by the company's "super-efficient" AI before users even see it.
Facebook's artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify and remove posts containing hate speech and violence actually does not work, according to internal company documents seen by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper argued in a report that the documents include a mid-2019 note, in which a Facebook senior engineer said that the problem is that "we [the company] do not and possibly never will have a model that captures even a majority of integrity harms, particularly in sensitive areas".

The engineer estimated that Facebook's automated systems scrapped posts that generated merely 2% of the hate speech views that violated its rules.

"Recent estimates suggest that unless there is a major change in strategy, it will be very difficult to improve this beyond 10-20% in the short-medium term", he wrote.

The claims echoed those by another team of Facebook employees who previously argued that AI systems were removing posts that generated 3% to 5% of the views of hate speech on the platform, and 0.6% of all content that violated Facebook's policies against violence and incitement.
In 2020, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg expressed confidence that the platform's AI would be able to take down "the vast majority of problematic content". He spoke as the social networking giant claimed that most hate speech is taken down from the platform before users even see it.
According to Facebook's recent report, the hate speech detection rate currently stands at 97%.

Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Testify in Congress

As for the WSJ report, it comes after former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang told CNN last week that she is ready to testify against her former employer before Congress.
The woman was fired from Facebook in August 2020, after she posted a 7,800-word memo, in which Zhang detailed how the company allegedly failed to do enough to tackle hate and misinformation, especially in developing countries. In the memo, Zhang wrote: "I have blood on my hands", insisting that she was officially being fired from Facebook over "poor performance".
A journalist makes a video of the Instagram logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2020
Facebook Creates Instagram ‘Equity Team' Amid Offensive Against Hate Speech
9 September 2020, 21:56 GMT
Her CNN interview followed congressional testimony by another Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who argued that the company knew it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but didn't do much to stop content promoting "hate and division", as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.
The social network claimed Haugen's accusations "don't make sense", with Zuckerberg stressing the company cares "deeply" about users' safety-related issues.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:12 GMT‘We’re Scared’: Migrants Leave Jammu & Kashmir as Militants Target Civilians, Death Toll Rises to 11
14:11 GMTIndia: Mother Donates Part of a Bone to Help Her Osteomyelitis-Infected Daughter Walk Again
14:01 GMTSuper-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says
13:55 GMTSon Of Jamaican Immigrants, Colin Powell Would Go On To Make Bogus Case For US War In Iraq Over WMDs
13:51 GMTEx-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
13:49 GMTRaab Slams Hate Speech Against Members of Parliament After Lawmaker Stabbed to Death
13:38 GMTCheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer
13:36 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson and MPs Pay Tribute to Sir David Amess
13:34 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
13:12 GMTFans Mock Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli for His 'Meaningful Diwali' Campaign
13:12 GMT'Blatant Extortionism': India's Opposition Parties Slam BJP Gov't Over High Fuel Prices
12:26 GMTUS Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat
12:19 GMT2021 Stenin Contest Grand Prix Shared by Reporters From Russia and Turkey
12:17 GMT'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
12:02 GMTColin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
11:39 GMTRussia Suspends Its Permanent Rep to NATO, Alliance's Information Office in Moscow
11:18 GMTDutch Frisian National Party Boss Reflects on Meeting With Puigdemont, Talks EU, Local Agenda
11:15 GMTFloods in India's Kerala: Rescue Team Finds Bodies of Mother-Son Hugging Each Other in Debris
11:06 GMTChina May Boost Accuracy of Its Hypersonic Weapons Via AI Technology, Report Says
10:40 GMTReady Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse