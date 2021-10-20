https://sputniknews.com/20211020/suspect-in-assassination-plot-on-dutch-prime-minister-denies-his-guilt-lawyer-says-1090070824.html

Suspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - The man suspected of plotting to assassinate acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not intend to shoot the politician, his lawyer, Priya...

She stressed that her client did not have any problem with the law in the past.On 13 October, Dutch police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of organising an attempt on Rutte. The suspect published calls for violence on a Telegram channel that was created by conspiracy theory fans, the Volkskrant newspaper reported.In December 2020, the man posted a comment under a photo of the Dutch government and the king saying that "they must all be shot", and that most Dutch "hate this Rutte".Reports say the suspect discussed a plan to kill Rutte and storm the parliament with others, and searched on the internet for places to buy weapons.

