Suspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says

She stressed that her client did not have any problem with the law in the past.On 13 October, Dutch police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of organising an attempt on Rutte. The suspect published calls for violence on a Telegram channel that was created by conspiracy theory fans, the Volkskrant newspaper reported.In December 2020, the man posted a comment under a photo of the Dutch government and the king saying that "they must all be shot", and that most Dutch "hate this Rutte".Reports say the suspect discussed a plan to kill Rutte and storm the parliament with others, and searched on the internet for places to buy weapons.
Robert Jackson
MY TESTIMONY I Want To Appreciate Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine Is A Good Herbal Medicine For (HERPES VIRUS) I Was Diagnosed With Herpes Virus Last Month,And Was Look For Solution To Be Cure Luckily I Saw A Testimonies On How Dr Nelson Usman Cure Herpes Virus I Decided To Contact Dr Nelson Usman I Contacted Him He Prepared A Herbal Medicine Portion And Sent It To Me, I Started The Herbal Medicine For My Health. He Gave Me Step By Step Instructions On How To Apply It, When I Applied It As Instructed, I Was Cured Of This Deadly Herpes Virus Within 2weeks, I Am Now Herpes Virus Negative. My Brother And Sister I No That There Are So Many People That Have There Same Herpes Virus Please Dr Nelson Usman To Help You Two,And Help Me To Thank Dr Nelson Usman For Cure Me, I’m Cured By Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine, His mail: drnelsonusman62@gmail.com, or WhatsappNumber@ 2348081079999, you can visit is website drnelsonusman62.wixsite.com. Ormysite, [link deleted]
PARIS (Sputnik) - The man suspected of plotting to assassinate acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not intend to shoot the politician, his lawyer, Priya Soekhai, said.
"He had no intention of actually committing such crimes", Soekhai said, as quoted by Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws.
She stressed that her client did not have any problem with the law in the past.
On 13 October, Dutch police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of organising an attempt on Rutte. The suspect published calls for violence on a Telegram channel that was created by conspiracy theory fans, the Volkskrant newspaper reported.
In December 2020, the man posted a comment under a photo of the Dutch government and the king saying that "they must all be shot", and that most Dutch "hate this Rutte".
Reports say the suspect discussed a plan to kill Rutte and storm the parliament with others, and searched on the internet for places to buy weapons.
MY TESTIMONY I Want To Appreciate Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine Is A Good Herbal Medicine For (HERPES VIRUS) I Was Diagnosed With Herpes Virus Last Month,And Was Look For Solution To Be Cure Luckily I Saw A Testimonies On How Dr Nelson Usman Cure Herpes Virus I Decided To Contact Dr Nelson Usman I Contacted Him He Prepared A Herbal Medicine Portion And Sent It To Me, I Started The Herbal Medicine For My Health. He Gave Me Step By Step Instructions On How To Apply It, When I Applied It As Instructed, I Was Cured Of This Deadly Herpes Virus Within 2weeks, I Am Now Herpes Virus Negative. My Brother And Sister I No That There Are So Many People That Have There Same Herpes Virus Please Dr Nelson Usman To Help You Two,And Help Me To Thank Dr Nelson Usman For Cure Me, I’m Cured By Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine, His mail: drnelsonusman62@gmail.com, or WhatsappNumber@ 2348081079999, you can visit is website drnelsonusman62.wixsite.com. Ormysite, [link deleted]