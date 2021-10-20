Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/spains-la-palma-suffers-strongest-earthquake-since-volcanic-eruption-1090071003.html
Spain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
Spain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
MADRID (Sputnik) – A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred on the Canary island of La Palma, the most powerful since the volcanic eruption, the National... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T13:18+0000
2021-10-20T13:18+0000
europe
spain
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089333983_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5863145751f5ce2d7c87b3bbac0d237f.jpg
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 39 km (24 miles) late Tuesday. Tremors were felt on the neighbouring islands of Tenerife and Gomera, Ruben Lopez, an expert at the Institute, said in an interview with the Spanish broadcaster TVE.The quake comes as part of a series of tremors that have shaken the island in recent weeks, with the previous strongest quake of magnitude 4.6 registered on Monday by the Institute.The La Palma volcano began erupting for ten consecutive days on 19 September. On the night of September 29, the lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge, having covered an area of almost 800 hectares.As a result of the eruption, nearly 2,000 buildings were damaged, and 7,000 residents were evacuated.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089333983_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7133ccaa2fad3b837a5b7d24fa66eaa5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, spain, earthquake

Spain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption

13:18 GMT 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio MorenattiЖурналисты во время медиа-тура возле вулкана на острове Ла-Пальма
Журналисты во время медиа-тура возле вулкана на острове Ла-Пальма - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
Subscribe
MADRID (Sputnik) – A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred on the Canary island of La Palma, the most powerful since the volcanic eruption, the National Institute of Geography reported.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 39 km (24 miles) late Tuesday. Tremors were felt on the neighbouring islands of Tenerife and Gomera, Ruben Lopez, an expert at the Institute, said in an interview with the Spanish broadcaster TVE.
The quake comes as part of a series of tremors that have shaken the island in recent weeks, with the previous strongest quake of magnitude 4.6 registered on Monday by the Institute.
The La Palma volcano began erupting for ten consecutive days on 19 September. On the night of September 29, the lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge, having covered an area of almost 800 hectares.
As a result of the eruption, nearly 2,000 buildings were damaged, and 7,000 residents were evacuated.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says
13:09 GMTUK Business Minister ‘Categorically’ Rules Out New COVID-19 Lockdown
13:07 GMTSpain Agrees to Extradite Venezuela's Former Chief Spy to US
13:00 GMTGerman Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group
13:00 GMTYalta 2.0? Why US Military Analysts Urge Biden to Avoid Standoff With Russia, China at All Costs
12:46 GMTTigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle
12:45 GMTIndian Opposition Exposes 'Scams' as PM Modi Boasts of Corruption-Free Government
12:35 GMTWoman in India Found Murdered With Feet Reportedly Chopped Off for Silver Anklets
12:27 GMTJapanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at Two-Mile Height - Videos
12:25 GMTOutrage as Indian Parliamentarian Caught on Video Cursing Brahmin and Kshatriya Groups
12:21 GMTIndian Army Expedites Its Plan to Modernise Air Defence Amid Rising Threats of Enemy Drone Swarms
12:18 GMT'Most Unselfish Player of All Time': Messi's Gesture Wins Hearts as He Hands Over Penalty to Mbappe