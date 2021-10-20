Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/french-feminist-group-sues-miss-france-beauty-pageant-for-allegedly-violating-countrys-laws-1090067397.html
French Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
French Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
According to Alyssa Ahrabare, head of Osez Le Feminisme (Dare to be a feminist), the group decided to take action because previous attempts to raise awareness... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T13:22+0000
2021-10-20T13:22+0000
society
sexism
beauty contest
feminism
miss france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105014/57/1050145758_0:23:3501:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_3551770896b01bd0b9b061d988501453.jpg
Leading French feminist group Osez Le Feminisme has sued the Miss France beauty contest as well as TV production company, Endemol, which organises the pageant. The lawsuit was filed jointly with three women who were forced out of the competition.The plaintiffs argue that certain demands laid out by the beauty contest violate the country’s employment law. They cite requirements that contestants should be more than 1.7 metres tall (5ft 5in), unmarried and represent beauty (no piercings or tattoos).France’s labour code prohibits companies from discriminating on the basis of "morals, age, family status or physical appearance", said Violaine De Filippis-Abate, the lawyer for the feminist group.Activists from Osez Le Feminisme point out that although the contestants do not sign an employment contract, they sign a participation contract and then attend rehearsals and recordings.Furthermore, the group stresses that participants follow certain requirements – they are forbidden to drink or smoke in public and are obliged to behave in a way which is consistent with good morals or the spirit of the competition. The failed contestants, who joined the lawsuit, were forced out of the pageant because they smoked in public and previously took part in nude photoshoots.According to French media, the verdict in the case will be based on the decision whether participants should be deemed employees of Miss France and the company which organises the pageant, or simply volunteers.Osez Le Feminisme believes their case will be successful. They point to a similar lawsuit filed by a participant of the Mister France beauty contest, who won the case. Miss France has not yet commented on the issue.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105014/57/1050145758_406:0:3093:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_8b251aed1b257c0f793ac841e739873f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, sexism, beauty contest, feminism, miss france

French Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws

13:22 GMT 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / Erik De CastroУчастница из Франции Ирис Миттенар во время дефиле в купальниках на конкурсе красоты "Мисс Вселенная"
Участница из Франции Ирис Миттенар во время дефиле в купальниках на конкурсе красоты Мисс Вселенная - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / Erik De Castro
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to Alyssa Ahrabare, head of Osez Le Feminisme (Dare to be a feminist), the group decided to take action because previous attempts to raise awareness about sexism in French society had proved unsuccessful.
Leading French feminist group Osez Le Feminisme has sued the Miss France beauty contest as well as TV production company, Endemol, which organises the pageant. The lawsuit was filed jointly with three women who were forced out of the competition.

The plaintiffs argue that certain demands laid out by the beauty contest violate the country’s employment law. They cite requirements that contestants should be more than 1.7 metres tall (5ft 5in), unmarried and represent beauty (no piercings or tattoos).
France’s labour code prohibits companies from discriminating on the basis of "morals, age, family status or physical appearance", said Violaine De Filippis-Abate, the lawyer for the feminist group.

Activists from Osez Le Feminisme point out that although the contestants do not sign an employment contract, they sign a participation contract and then attend rehearsals and recordings.
Furthermore, the group stresses that participants follow certain requirements – they are forbidden to drink or smoke in public and are obliged to behave in a way which is consistent with good morals or the spirit of the competition. The failed contestants, who joined the lawsuit, were forced out of the pageant because they smoked in public and previously took part in nude photoshoots.

According to French media, the verdict in the case will be based on the decision whether participants should be deemed employees of Miss France and the company which organises the pageant, or simply volunteers.

Osez Le Feminisme believes their case will be successful. They point to a similar lawsuit filed by a participant of the Mister France beauty contest, who won the case. Miss France has not yet commented on the issue.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says
13:09 GMTUK Business Minister ‘Categorically’ Rules Out New COVID-19 Lockdown
13:07 GMTSpain Agrees to Extradite Venezuela's Former Chief Spy to US
13:00 GMTGerman Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group
13:00 GMTYalta 2.0? Why US Military Analysts Urge Biden to Avoid Standoff With Russia, China at All Costs
12:46 GMTTigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle
12:45 GMTIndian Opposition Exposes 'Scams' as PM Modi Boasts of Corruption-Free Government
12:35 GMTWoman in India Found Murdered With Feet Reportedly Chopped Off for Silver Anklets
12:27 GMTJapanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at Two-Mile Height - Videos
12:25 GMTOutrage as Indian Parliamentarian Caught on Video Cursing Brahmin and Kshatriya Groups
12:21 GMTIndian Army Expedites Its Plan to Modernise Air Defence Amid Rising Threats of Enemy Drone Swarms
12:18 GMT'Most Unselfish Player of All Time': Messi's Gesture Wins Hearts as He Hands Over Penalty to Mbappe