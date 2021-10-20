DC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal

DC Attorney-General Karl Racine announced that he has included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as co-defendant in the case against the internet giant related to the data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, which was first revealed in 2018.
Cambridge Analytica was a British private political consulting firm that ended up at the epicentre of a scandal that dragged down Facebook. The company collected and used the data from 87 million Facebook subscribers to study their habits and work out how best to influence their voting preferences in the US' 2016 elections.
