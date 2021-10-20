Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/dc-ag-seeks-to-hold-zuckerberg-liable-in-suit-stemming-from-cambridge-analytica-scandal-1090074260.html
DC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal
DC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Cambridge Analytica was a British private political consulting firm that ended up at the epicentre of a scandal that dragged down Facebook. The company... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T14:57+0000
2021-10-20T15:14+0000
mark zuckerberg
us
cambridge analytica
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350055_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_994f4fc0705d34784bc26ee2b7231d60.jpg
DC Attorney-General Karl Racine announced that he has included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as co-defendant in the case against the internet giant related to the data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, which was first revealed in 2018.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350055_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_108a95edb86750703339e9c1f8d0883c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark zuckerberg, us, cambridge analytica

DC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal

14:57 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 15:14 GMT 20.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshIn this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Facebook's quasi-independent oversight board last week said the company was justified in suspending Trump because of his role in inciting deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Facebook's quasi-independent oversight board last week said the company was justified in suspending Trump because of his role in inciting deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Cambridge Analytica was a British private political consulting firm that ended up at the epicentre of a scandal that dragged down Facebook. The company collected and used the data from 87 million Facebook subscribers to study their habits and work out how best to influence their voting preferences in the US' 2016 elections.
DC Attorney-General Karl Racine announced that he has included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as co-defendant in the case against the internet giant related to the data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, which was first revealed in 2018.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:14 GMTLondon Has 165,000 Homeless People But Afghan Refugees Could Jump to Front of Queue For Homes
14:57 GMTDC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal
14:48 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020
14:27 GMTPsaki Bashed Online as She Tries to Laugh Off Question About Night Flights Transporting Migrant Kids
14:22 GMTParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty in 2018 High School Rampage
14:06 GMTTension Erupts in India's Uttar Pradesh After Dalit Cleaner Dies in Police Custody
14:01 GMTGermany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
13:49 GMTBitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda Housing Walter Reed Medical Center on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says
13:09 GMTUK Business Minister ‘Categorically’ Rules Out New COVID-19 Lockdown
13:07 GMTSpain Agrees to Extradite Venezuela's Former Chief Spy to US
13:00 GMTGerman Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group