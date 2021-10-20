https://sputniknews.com/20211020/bannons-refusal-to-testify-on-capitol-riot-is-sign-that-he-and-trump-planned-it-claims-liz-cheney-1090061761.html

Bannon's Refusal to Testify on Capitol Riot is Sign That He and Trump Planned It, Claims Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney is a vice chair of the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack on the Capitol. 20.10.2021

Republican Liz Cheney has claimed Steve Bannon's refusal to cooperate with a probe into the storming of the Capitol is a sign that he and former US President Donald Trump were involved in the event. "Based on the committee's investigation, it appears that Mr Bannon had substantial advanced knowledge of the plans for 6 January and likely had an important role in formulating those plans", she said.Ms Cheney made the statement after the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack on the Capitol voted to hold Seve Bannon in contempt of Congress. The former Trump aide was summoned to testify before the committee, but refused to do so. The panel has argued that Bannon knew what was going to happen on January 6th as the day before he said on his podcast: "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow".Liz Cheney has also called on Republicans to renounce the claims made by Donald Trump and some of his allies, who alleged that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by Democrats. The official stressed that no evidence of voter fraud has been found and that such allegations may damage the GOP's chances during the midterm elections in November 2022.What Happened on 6 January 2021?On that day, members of Congress were convening to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. However, the incumbent Republican president refused to concede defeat. He claimed that the vote had been rigged and that Biden won thanks to widespread voter irregularities, a claim that many of his allies and supporters strongly backed. While lawmakers were gathered in the Capitol, Trump held a rally that was attended by thousands of his supporters.Addressing the crowd, Donald Trump and other speakers at the rally reiterated claims about the election being stolen. Trump also called on his supporters to "march" on Congress.During the rally, hundreds of supporters headed to the Capitol, with a large group of people storming into the building. Five protesters and a policeman were killed and more than a hundred law enforcement officers were injured as Trump supporters breached the building.Following the incident, Democrats accused Trump of inciting an "insurrection" and introduced an impeachment article against him. The Republican POTUS became the first US president to be impeached twice. The four-day trial ended with lawmakers voting 57-43 to convict Trump, but he was acquitted because a two-thirds majority (67 votes) was needed. The president said he bore no responsibility for the deadly riots and dismissed the Democrats' decision to introduce an impeachment article against him as "ridiculous".Latest DevelopmentsAs mentioned earlier, the House Select Committee investigating the storming of the Capitol voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt, referring the case to the US House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. If it votes to recommend the contempt charges, the Justice Department will decide whether to pursue a criminal case against Mr Bannon.According to local media, cases of contempt of Congress are difficult to litigate. The last successful endeavour was in the 1970s. If convicted Bannon could face a hefty fine and up to one year in prison.On Monday, Donald Trump sued the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack, arguing that the documents sought by the body for the probe are protected by executive privilege.

