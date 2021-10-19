Surveys in 46 Nations Show US International Image Improving Under Joe Biden
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Median approval of the United States’ global leadership has rebounded under President Joe Biden, rising 19 percentage points from ratings at the end of the Donald Trump presidency, a Gallup report said on Tuesday.
“As of early August 2021, across 46 countries and territories, median approval of US leadership stood at 49%. This rating is up from the 30% median approval at the end of Donald Trump's presidency and matches the rating during former President Barack Obama's first year in office in 2009”, a press release explaining the report said.
Biden’s 36 percent disapproval rating is also higher than any of those under former President Barack Obama, but seven percentage points below the final disapproval rating under Trump - a record high 44 percent, the release added.
The report credited Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and halt Trump's decision to leave the World Health Organization for much of the improved image.
"This is completely unsurprising! And what will be unsurprising in the next years Biden’s global disapproval will increase as did Obama’s by about 2% per annum. Obama followed the disasters of George W Bush - Iraq and Afghanistan and the war on terror with its Guantanamo detention and torture facility. The Bush administration was unilateral and aggressive and disregarded allies in robust and hostile ways, disrespected the UN and pulled away from Kyoto climate agreements", says Inderjeet Parmar, an international relations expert and professor of International Politics at City University.
The Afghanistan withdrawal was badly handled but actually very popular with Americans and people around the world - there’s little support for endless wars
The report also noted that Biden vowed to repair US alliances through diplomacy and restore the United States’ image in his first foreign policy speech as president.
“These words and actions likely reassured many longtime US allies and the international community at large and may have contributed to the surge in approval ratings across most of the 46 countries and territories surveyed through the first half of 2021”, the release said.
At the same time, the report warned that what happens in the next six months - and in the aftermath of the quick US withdrawal from Afghanistan - may set the tone and position of the US for the rest of the Biden presidency.
"That approval of the US has risen with Biden in charge is not really a result of any clear policy change under the Democratic administration, as it is a fact that Trump is no longer President. Trump created a great deal of uncertainty in the world system, at least rhetorically, and that caused many to decry the former US President. Meanwhile, Biden's foreign policy moves leave much to be desired. Besides the flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan, his climate change initiatives are being stymied by certain senators from his own party. If similar problems continue, it's likely that Biden's global approval will fall", Anthony Pahnke, a political analyst and assistant professor of international relations at San Francisco State University, explains.
Results for the 2021 approval ratings are based on nationally representative, probability-based samples among the adult populations, aged 15 and older, in 46 countries surveyed between April and August 2021. Surveys were conducted either through telephone or face-to-face interviews, according to the release.