NYC Commission Votes to Remove Thomas Jefferson's Statue From City Hall Over Complaints

The statue of one of the nation's Founding Fathers stood in the Big Apple's City Hall for 187 years, gifted in 1834 by naval officer and Jefferson admirer... 19.10.2021

The statue of Thomas Jefferson will be removed from the City Council chamber before the end of the year, while the body is still considering where to put the monument of the third US president.After four members testified that his status as a slaveholder was an affront to the council's many Black members, as per the New York Post, the Public Design Commission unanimously agreed to remove Jefferson from the legislative chamber at City Hall.The nine-member commission, all of whom are mayoral appointees, had planned to vote on whether to loan the New-York Historical Society the 1833 painted plaster monument of the Declaration of Independence author. The original can still be found at the US Capitol's rotunda.However, Nielsen reportedly opposed the original idea of lending the statue to the public, because it is a private institution with a $22 entrance fee.According to the newspaper, the Governor's Room at City Hall, just across from the Council chambers, and the New York Public Library, which holds a copy of the Declaration of Independence in Jefferson's handwriting, were mentioned by members of the public and the commission as possible locations for the statue.The Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus initiated a hearing for the removal of the Jefferson statue, claiming that the monument serves as "a constant reminder of the injustices that have plagued communities of color since the inception of our country," as per The New York Times.Democrat Assemblyman Charles Barron, who initially took up the fight to have Jefferson removed from the Council rooms 20 years ago, reportedly said the revolutionary hero would go to a landfill if it was up to him.Barron was referring to Jefferson's sexual relationship with his slave Sally Heming, which allegedly began when she was 14 and he was 44, and which some modern scholars consider essentially a rape that resulted in Heming having at least one child by her master.Mayor Bill de Blasio had tasked his wife, first lady Chirlane McCray, with deciding the destiny of the sculpture as head of the Commission on Racial Justice and Reconciliation back in summer 2020 following racial protests in light of the death of Black man George Floyd in police custody in late May.Other politicians, as well as historians and social media users have expressed dissatisfaction with the statue's removal, suggesting that progressive politicians may have issues with perceiving history, which is controversial in almost any country.

