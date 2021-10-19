https://sputniknews.com/20211019/karen-in-the-air-watch-woman-preach-about-pandemic-via-microphone-during-midflight-1090024648.html

’Karen in the Air’: Watch Woman Preach About Pandemic Via Microphone During Midflight

’Karen in the Air’: Watch Woman Preach About Pandemic Via Microphone During Midflight

The choice of time and place was definitely wrong, and though the woman claimed to have good intentions, she nearly drove her fellow passengers mad. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T03:00+0000

2021-10-19T03:00+0000

2021-10-19T03:08+0000

plane

flight

pandemic

viral

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082193333_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e0cdd709b077f4cd9356d8b5e7ea2154.jpg

An unknown woman became an online personality after a video of her preaching about the COVID-19 pandemic on board a plane went viral.“This is my microphone and you can’t take it. I tried borrowing yours, you don’t want to let me use it,” the woman is heard telling the flight attendants who are desperately trying to calm her down.While her identity remains unknown, the woman was quickly dubbed ’Karen’ due to her persistent desire to catch everyone's attention and prove her point.“I don’t need to be cuffed, I’m completely harmless. I think you’re all enjoying this because like I said I’m not terrible to look at,” she stated.“My dog has better sense than any of you,” the woman added as the flight attendants took her away.The footage dubbed "Karens in the Air" first emerged on TikTok after pop musician Jawny who was on board the same plane shared it with his followers.

vot tak I'm guessing the grrrrrl is pindo. :-D

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

plane, flight, pandemic, viral, covid-19