Italian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass

ROME (Sputnik) - The Senate leadership of the Italian parliament has banned senators from working without a green pass - the COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Earlier on Tuesday, member of parliament Laura Granato refused to show the green pass at the entrance to the parliament building and went to a meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs.After the leadership of the Senate was informed about the situation, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, Elisabetta Casellati, confirmed at a general meeting that the rules for presenting a green pass when coming to work also apply to the members of parliament.Granato, who was then sanctioned with a ban on participation in parliamentary activities for 10 days, called the decision a "unilateral government action" and "distortion" of the regulatory principles.From 15 October, all workers in Italy must present the so-called green pass - electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificate - to access their workplaces. Opponents of these measures held a series of demonstrations, the largest of which took place in Milan, Rome and the port of Trieste.

