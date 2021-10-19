Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/italian-senate-bans-parliamentarians-from-working-without-green-pass-1090052663.html
Italian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass
Italian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass
ROME (Sputnik) - The Senate leadership of the Italian parliament has banned senators from working without a green pass - the COVID-19 vaccination certificate ... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T23:09+0000
2021-10-19T23:09+0000
certificate
demonstrations
italy
vaccination
senate
lawmakers
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090052111_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a608ad0f2d5273a6fe78665ec9fea76c.jpg
Earlier on Tuesday, member of parliament Laura Granato refused to show the green pass at the entrance to the parliament building and went to a meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs.After the leadership of the Senate was informed about the situation, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, Elisabetta Casellati, confirmed at a general meeting that the rules for presenting a green pass when coming to work also apply to the members of parliament.Granato, who was then sanctioned with a ban on participation in parliamentary activities for 10 days, called the decision a "unilateral government action" and "distortion" of the regulatory principles.From 15 October, all workers in Italy must present the so-called green pass - electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificate - to access their workplaces. Opponents of these measures held a series of demonstrations, the largest of which took place in Milan, Rome and the port of Trieste.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090052111_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43775be1c13ad84330d11a18cac3e624.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
certificate, demonstrations, italy, vaccination, senate, lawmakers, covid-19

Italian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass

23:09 GMT 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANEA man shows his COVID-19 "Green Pass" before entering the Colosseum as Italy prepares to become the first European country to make the Green Pass mandatory for all workers, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021.
A man shows his COVID-19 Green Pass before entering the Colosseum as Italy prepares to become the first European country to make the Green Pass mandatory for all workers, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - The Senate leadership of the Italian parliament has banned senators from working without a green pass - the COVID-19 vaccination certificate - after a lawmaker refused to present her COVID-19 certificate, the Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, member of parliament Laura Granato refused to show the green pass at the entrance to the parliament building and went to a meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs.
After the leadership of the Senate was informed about the situation, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, Elisabetta Casellati, confirmed at a general meeting that the rules for presenting a green pass when coming to work also apply to the members of parliament.
Granato, who was then sanctioned with a ban on participation in parliamentary activities for 10 days, called the decision a "unilateral government action" and "distortion" of the regulatory principles.
From 15 October, all workers in Italy must present the so-called green pass - electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificate - to access their workplaces. Opponents of these measures held a series of demonstrations, the largest of which took place in Milan, Rome and the port of Trieste.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:33 GMTUS Senate Panel Advances Bill to Impose Sanctions Tied to South China Sea Issues
23:25 GMTOver Three-Fourths of US Republicans Want Trump to Run for President in 2024 - Poll
23:14 GMTBrazil's Senate Accuses Bolsonaro of Mass Homicide as Herd Immunity Policy Fails - Reports
23:09 GMTItalian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass
22:47 GMTMalaysia’s Transgender Tycoon Nur Sajat Granted Asylum in Australia From Blasphemy Charges
22:44 GMTBomb Threat at US Department of Labor in DC Cleared by Federal Police
22:36 GMTUS Indicts Congressman for Concealing Facts, Making False Statements
22:24 GMTUS Stocks Extend Rally as Third Quarter Earnings Sparkle, S&P 500 Near Record High
22:02 GMT‘We Really Need a Wake-Up Call,’ Rep. Gallagher Says on China’s Defense Advancements
21:47 GMTFBI Seen Taking Out Boxes From NYC House Allegedly Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
21:22 GMTTed Cruz Says Biden's Cages for Migrants 'Bigger', 'More Full' Than Ever While No Democrat 'Cares'
20:56 GMTColin Powell, Moral Weakling
20:40 GMTAustralian Intelligence Chief Says Espionage Soon to Overtake Terrorism Threat
20:33 GMTSpain's Prado Museum Reeling From Unprecedented Protest by Victims of Mass Poisoning
20:16 GMTErdogan's UN Criticism Meant for Home Consumption But Others Will Listen
19:55 GMTSouthwest Drops Plan to Put Unvaccinated Staff on Unpaid Leave in December
19:44 GMTUS Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19
19:24 GMTTop Trump Security Adviser Contradicts ‘Imminent Attack’ Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
19:19 GMTPoland's Prime Minister Accuses Germany, Nord Stream 2 of Driving Up European Gas Prices
19:15 GMTRepublican Kevin McCarthy Predicts More Democrats to Announce Retirement Fearing Fiasco at Midterms