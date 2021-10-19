Registration was successful!
IDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip
IDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip
The decision was made after Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly threatened to renew violence along the Gaza Strip in the past few weeks. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that access has been restricted to areas bordering the Gaza Strip.No additional orders have been announced for civilians.“The entrance to the Black Arrow memorial site, the Bells Hill, named for Asaf Siboni, may his memory be blessed; Nizmit Hill; the Garden of the Fallen; and the Lone Ranger Hill will be closed”, the military added.The five sites in question are said to be vulnerable to anti-tank guided missile attacks and sniper fire.According to the IDF, the decision was made following a "situational assessment" as both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had threatened to renew violence along the Strip.On Sunday, Hamas, which governs Gaza, urged Israel to allow some $8 million in Qatari funds to enter the enclave so that they can be used to pay the salaries of group officials. Islamic Jihad, in turn, has repeatedly threatened Tel Aviv over the treatment of Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons following the escape of six people last month. They were subseqently captured by Israeli security forces.
IDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip

12:07 GMT 19.10.2021
The decision was made after Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly threatened to renew violence along the Gaza Strip in the past few weeks.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that access has been restricted to areas bordering the Gaza Strip.
"After assessing the situation, the IDF decided to restrict access to areas and roads adjacent to the Gaza Strip", the military said in a statement.
No additional orders have been announced for civilians.
“The entrance to the Black Arrow memorial site, the Bells Hill, named for Asaf Siboni, may his memory be blessed; Nizmit Hill; the Garden of the Fallen; and the Lone Ranger Hill will be closed”, the military added.
The five sites in question are said to be vulnerable to anti-tank guided missile attacks and sniper fire.
According to the IDF, the decision was made following a "situational assessment" as both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had threatened to renew violence along the Strip.
On Sunday, Hamas, which governs Gaza, urged Israel to allow some $8 million in Qatari funds to enter the enclave so that they can be used to pay the salaries of group officials. Islamic Jihad, in turn, has repeatedly threatened Tel Aviv over the treatment of Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons following the escape of six people last month. They were subseqently captured by Israeli security forces.
