https://sputniknews.com/20211019/idf-restricts-access-to-areas-bordering-gaza-strip-1090036385.html

IDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip

IDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip

The decision was made after Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly threatened to renew violence along the Gaza Strip in the past few weeks. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T12:07+0000

2021-10-19T12:07+0000

2021-10-19T12:07+0000

israel

gaza strip

israel defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106571/48/1065714877_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_f2b5714defab2e172e43b8181c24534e.jpg

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that access has been restricted to areas bordering the Gaza Strip.No additional orders have been announced for civilians.“The entrance to the Black Arrow memorial site, the Bells Hill, named for Asaf Siboni, may his memory be blessed; Nizmit Hill; the Garden of the Fallen; and the Lone Ranger Hill will be closed”, the military added.The five sites in question are said to be vulnerable to anti-tank guided missile attacks and sniper fire.According to the IDF, the decision was made following a "situational assessment" as both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had threatened to renew violence along the Strip.On Sunday, Hamas, which governs Gaza, urged Israel to allow some $8 million in Qatari funds to enter the enclave so that they can be used to pay the salaries of group officials. Islamic Jihad, in turn, has repeatedly threatened Tel Aviv over the treatment of Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons following the escape of six people last month. They were subseqently captured by Israeli security forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/israeli-security-forces-capture-last-two-fugitives-who-escaped-from-gilboa-prison-idf-says-1089201789.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf)