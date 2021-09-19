Registration was successful!
Israeli Security Forces Capture Last Two Fugitives Who Escaped From Gilboa Prison, IDF Says
Israeli Security Forces Capture Last Two Fugitives Who Escaped From Gilboa Prison, IDF Says
israel
prison
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestinians
israel defense forces (idf)
prison break
prison escape
palestinian authority
"In a joint operation with the ISA [Israel Securities Authority], @IsraelPolice and the IDF, the remaining 2 terrorists who escaped from 'Gilbo'a Prison' were captured. Both terrorists surrendered after being surrounded by security forces that acted precisely based on accurate intelligence," the IDF said on Twitter.The prisoners were captured in the eastern district of Jenin city on the night from Saturday to Sunday.At the start of September, six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa high-security prison in northern Israel, which is located less than 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the West Bank. Among the fugitives was Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the leaders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a coalition of Palestinian armed groups designated as a terrorist organization in Israel.Israeli news media reported that the inmates escaped through a tunnel they dug from a cell into the prison's drainage system.Zubeidi and three other prisoners were caught at the end of last week.This comes amid continued skirmishes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank. On Friday, over 40 Palestinians sustained injuries in skirmishes, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.The unrest was triggered by the building of a new Israeli settlement in the area of Beita near Nablus, which began in May.
Israeli Security Forces Capture Last Two Fugitives Who Escaped From Gilboa Prison, IDF Says

03:12 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 03:39 GMT 19.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Israeli PolicePalestinian militant Mahmoud Ardah sits after being arrested, following his escape from Gilboa prison together with five other militants, in the village of Umm Al Ghanam, Israel September 11, 2021
Palestinian militant Mahmoud Ardah sits after being arrested, following his escape from Gilboa prison together with five other militants, in the village of Umm Al Ghanam, Israel September 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / Israeli Police
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last two of a total of six Palestinian inmates who had escaped from the Gilboa prison in Israel have been caught by security forces, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"In a joint operation with the ISA [Israel Securities Authority], @IsraelPolice and the IDF, the remaining 2 terrorists who escaped from ‘Gilbo’a Prison’ were captured. Both terrorists surrendered after being surrounded by security forces that acted precisely based on accurate intelligence," the IDF said on Twitter.
The prisoners were captured in the eastern district of Jenin city on the night from Saturday to Sunday.
At the start of September, six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa high-security prison in northern Israel, which is located less than 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the West Bank. Among the fugitives was Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the leaders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a coalition of Palestinian armed groups designated as a terrorist organization in Israel.
Israeli news media reported that the inmates escaped through a tunnel they dug from a cell into the prison's drainage system.
Zubeidi and three other prisoners were caught at the end of last week.
This comes amid continued skirmishes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank. On Friday, over 40 Palestinians sustained injuries in skirmishes, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
The unrest was triggered by the building of a new Israeli settlement in the area of Beita near Nablus, which began in May.
