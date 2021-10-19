https://sputniknews.com/20211019/expecto-patronum-reddit-users-identify-strayed-dementor-in-ufo-spotted-over-london--1090025346.html

Expecto Patronum! Reddit Users Identify Strayed Dementor in UFO Spotted Over London

Expecto Patronum! Reddit Users Identify Strayed Dementor in UFO Spotted Over London

The post was upvoted hundreds of times and went into trending, and many people gave their comments on the eerie apparition, most of which followed a common... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T04:06+0000

2021-10-19T04:06+0000

2021-10-19T04:06+0000

ufo

harry potter

ufo sighting

reddit

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090025468_0:53:1277:771_1920x0_80_0_0_bf8076f9b5f9b7e507c720ccbe29c97f.png

A London woman was indeed intrigued when she captured footage of a strange creature-shaped UFO floating through the skies above the UK capital, and viewers believe it resembles a Dementor from the Harry Potter universe. The strange object appears to have four limbs and is floating around in a strange manner, similar to the deadly monsters from JK Rowling's fantasy book and film series.In the video, the UFO looks dark against the pale sky and seems to flail around in the air. One user wittily noticed that the UFO was "a Dementor playing the sax solo from 'Baker Street.'" While another one recognized it as "Danny the Dementor."Some were not nearly as creative, suggesting the object probably wasn't a dementor, but that it might be a "bin liner.""First thing I thought was a blow-up doll, blown up with helium haha," said one user.Dementors were depicted as floating corpse-like demons wearing dark rags who fed on people's happiness and made them unhappy in the Harry Potter series.

Nevi'im Halloween Costume test flight?

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

ufo, harry potter, ufo sighting, reddit, viral