Expecto Patronum! Reddit Users Identify Strayed Dementor in UFO Spotted Over London

The post was upvoted hundreds of times and went into trending, and many people gave their comments on the eerie apparition, most of which followed a common theme, which will definitely evoke some familiar spells in many.
"What in the South London UFO is this?" asked the Reddit user, u/ErykahBeeh, who uploaded the clip and started the thread.
In the video, the UFO looks dark against the pale sky and seems to flail around in the air.
One user wittily noticed that the UFO was "a Dementor playing the sax solo from 'Baker Street.'" While another one recognized it as "Danny the Dementor."
Some were not nearly as creative, suggesting the object probably wasn't a dementor, but that it might be a "bin liner."
"First thing I thought was a blow-up doll, blown up with helium haha," said one user.
"Omg I think this is my nephew's Spiderman balloon with the broken leg he let go off at his birthday party this afternoon!" a woman offered a much more mundane explanation.