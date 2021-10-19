Calls for Probe Into Maxine Waters Over Report She Paid $80,000 in Campaign Cash to Her Daughter
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteMaxine Waters (File)
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Over the course of her career, the official has often been criticised for nepotism. In 2004, The Los Angeles Times reported that Waters paid over $1 million between 1996 and 2004 to her husband, son, and daughter, who did business with candidates, companies, and causes she helped.
US Representative for California's 43rd Congressional district Maxine Waters has been accused of corruption online following a report by the New York Post, which revealed that the Democrat purportedly paid thousands of dollars to her daughter's firm in the last fiscal year.
According to the outlet, which cited financial records it had obtained, the official paid $81,650 out of campaign coffers to her daughter's firm for "slate mailer management".
Slate-mailing is political tradition in California that dates back to the middle of the 20th century. Firms are hired to create pamphlets that are mailed to voters and which contain a list of candidates and their policies. Local media outlets report that Waters was the only politician who used slate-mailer operations during the 2020 general election.
The payments to her daughter were divided across several months and mirror those Mrs Waters made last election cycle, although back then the sum paid to Karen Waters was significantly bigger - $240,000.
According to the outlet, which cited financial records it had obtained, the official paid $81,650 out of campaign coffers to her daughter's firm for "slate mailer management".
Slate-mailing is political tradition in California that dates back to the middle of the 20th century. Firms are hired to create pamphlets that are mailed to voters and which contain a list of candidates and their policies. Local media outlets report that Waters was the only politician who used slate-mailer operations during the 2020 general election.
The payments to her daughter were divided across several months and mirror those Mrs Waters made last election cycle, although back then the sum paid to Karen Waters was significantly bigger - $240,000.
The news caused a strong reaction from social media users, who voiced their anger over what they described as illegal actions.
This is so illegal!— Kay Ivey (@CKIV22) October 18, 2021
How do you spell Corrupt? Maxine Waters!!!!— Leslierene (@leslierene) October 19, 2021
Others called on government departments to launch a probe into Rep Waters…
Why isn't Maxine being investigated for campaign funds violation?— Jaxon (@jaxongabriel1) October 18, 2021
Is anyone in authority paying attention??👁👁— LJGIRL (@LJWORTHY1004) October 18, 2021
🤬🤬🤬
…some users even contended that she should be given a jail sentence for enriching her relatives.
October 19, 2021
Jail— Everything woke turns to shit (@CovidAteMyBaby) October 18, 2021
Many users deemed that Mrs Waters' close ties with her daughter amounted to money laundering and nepotism.
Isn't that the definition of money laundering?— Slum_Landlord (@Slum_Landlord) October 18, 2021
Nepotism— Richard Forrister (@RichardForrist2) October 18, 2021
Still others said that no action will be taken against the official and noted that other politicians have been involved in such practices too.
Maxine isnt the only one...— Tutuncommon (@pepvet) October 18, 2021
And guess what NOTHING will happen to her at all.— ↁᎯ𝓿⫯ᖙ Ꮆ 🇺🇸 ✞ 🇮🇹 (@IT4LI4N_STR0NG) October 18, 2021
According to The Washington Post, California law and the Congressional Committee on Ethics do not prohibit close financial ties between an official and their family. Neither does the Federal Election Commission, which allows candidates and members of Congress to hire relatives for a campaign.
Back in 2004, when The Los Angeles Times reported that Maxine Waters paid over $1 million to members of her family who worked with her campaign as well as did business with candidates, companies, and causes she helped, the official said that her family's fortunes are kept apart from her political activities. "They do their business and I do mine. We are not bad people", she said.
Back in 2004, when The Los Angeles Times reported that Maxine Waters paid over $1 million to members of her family who worked with her campaign as well as did business with candidates, companies, and causes she helped, the official said that her family's fortunes are kept apart from her political activities. "They do their business and I do mine. We are not bad people", she said.