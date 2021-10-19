https://sputniknews.com/20211019/bomb-threat-issued-at-department-of-labor-in-dc---reports-1090051990.html

Bomb Threat at US Department of Labor in DC Cleared by Federal Police

Bomb Threat at US Department of Labor in DC Cleared by Federal Police

US Capitol Police alerted the media of several road closures in central Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening due to a bomb threat at the US Department of Labor... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T22:44+0000

2021-10-19T22:44+0000

2021-10-19T23:15+0000

washington dc

bomb threat

us department of labor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104932/84/1049328440_0:249:1325:994_1920x0_80_0_0_c4cb0c93e749ada8f8c98593066e5237.jpg

The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department told Sputnik that federal agents were investigating a suspicious package amid a bomb threat at the DoL building.The two locations where road closures were mentioned by USCP - First St. and Constitution Ave. NW and First St. and Louisiana Ave. NW - are located due east of the DoL building, on the edge of the US Capitol grounds.Just over a month ago, a man was arrested outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters south of the Capitol building with several large knives and neo-Nazi symbols etched on the side of his truck. A month earlier, another man was arrested near the US Capitol and the Library of Congress after threatening to detonate a bomb if US President Joe Biden didn't resign from office. The man surrendered to police without a fight.Less than an hour after sending out the alert, USCP said the bomb threat "has concluded and all related road closures have reopened."

wtfud It's about time the US felt some of the grief they inflict/export to dozens of other countries x10. 0

vot tak Those listeners of "american" conservative talk radio reman busy little beavers.. 0

2

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

washington dc, bomb threat, us department of labor