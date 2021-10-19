Registration was successful!
Bomb Threat at US Department of Labor in DC Cleared by Federal Police
US Capitol Police alerted the media of several road closures in central Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening due to a bomb threat at the US Department of Labor... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
washington dc
bomb threat
us department of labor
The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department told Sputnik that federal agents were investigating a suspicious package amid a bomb threat at the DoL building.The two locations where road closures were mentioned by USCP - First St. and Constitution Ave. NW and First St. and Louisiana Ave. NW - are located due east of the DoL building, on the edge of the US Capitol grounds.Just over a month ago, a man was arrested outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters south of the Capitol building with several large knives and neo-Nazi symbols etched on the side of his truck. A month earlier, another man was arrested near the US Capitol and the Library of Congress after threatening to detonate a bomb if US President Joe Biden didn't resign from office. The man surrendered to police without a fight.Less than an hour after sending out the alert, USCP said the bomb threat "has concluded and all related road closures have reopened."
washington dc
washington dc, bomb threat, us department of labor

Bomb Threat at US Department of Labor in DC Cleared by Federal Police

22:44 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 23:15 GMT 19.10.2021)
© Wikipedia / Ed Brown U.S. Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C.
 U.S. Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C.
© Wikipedia / Ed Brown
Morgan Artyukhina
US Capitol Police alerted the media of several road closures in central Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening due to a bomb threat at the US Department of Labor headquarters.
The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department told Sputnik that federal agents were investigating a suspicious package amid a bomb threat at the DoL building.
"We are assisting FPS [Federal Protective Services] in reference to a suspicious package and we're looking into it," the spokesperson said.
The two locations where road closures were mentioned by USCP - First St. and Constitution Ave. NW and First St. and Louisiana Ave. NW - are located due east of the DoL building, on the edge of the US Capitol grounds.
Just over a month ago, a man was arrested outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters south of the Capitol building with several large knives and neo-Nazi symbols etched on the side of his truck. A month earlier, another man was arrested near the US Capitol and the Library of Congress after threatening to detonate a bomb if US President Joe Biden didn't resign from office. The man surrendered to police without a fight.
Less than an hour after sending out the alert, USCP said the bomb threat "has concluded and all related road closures have reopened."
