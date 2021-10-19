Bomb Threat at US Department of Labor in DC Cleared by Federal Police

The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department told Sputnik that federal agents were investigating a suspicious package amid a bomb threat at the DoL building.The two locations where road closures were mentioned by USCP - First St. and Constitution Ave. NW and First St. and Louisiana Ave. NW - are located due east of the DoL building, on the edge of the US Capitol grounds.Just over a month ago, a man was arrested outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters south of the Capitol building with several large knives and neo-Nazi symbols etched on the side of his truck. A month earlier, another man was arrested near the US Capitol and the Library of Congress after threatening to detonate a bomb if US President Joe Biden didn't resign from office. The man surrendered to police without a fight.Less than an hour after sending out the alert, USCP said the bomb threat "has concluded and all related road closures have reopened."
wtfud
It's about time the US felt some of the grief they inflict/export to dozens of other countries x10.
0
vot tak
Those listeners of "american" conservative talk radio reman busy little beavers..
"We are assisting FPS [Federal Protective Services] in reference to a suspicious package and we're looking into it," the spokesperson said.
