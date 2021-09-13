Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/us-capitol-police-arrest-man-with-knives-machete-near-democratic-national-committee-hq-1089037547.html
US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ - Photos
US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ - Photos
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police have arrested a man with knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, the police said... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T15:08+0000
2021-09-13T15:08+0000
2021-09-13T15:09+0000
knife
machete
us capitol police (uscp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083673019_0:0:2933:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_02a7260f820771177f526c40b3d2c20b.jpg
"This morning the United States Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters," the statement said.Police shared some photos of the man's vehicle and its interior.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083673019_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffabe393249858d02f508fd28824f402.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
knife, machete, us capitol police (uscp)
US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ - Photos 15:08 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 15:09 GMT 13.09.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police have arrested a man with knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, the police said on Monday.
"This morning the United States Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters," the statement said.
Police shared some photos of the man's vehicle and its interior.