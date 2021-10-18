Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/us-afghan-envoy-zalmay-khalilzad-steps-down-1090022988.html
US Afghan Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down
US Afghan Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down
Khalilzad said now was the right time to resign as the United States enters a "new phase" in Afghanistan after its full withdrawal from the country in August. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T23:21+0000
2021-10-18T23:21+0000
zalmay khalilzad
afghanistan
envoy
trump administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022947_0:99:3071:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_7867689cd3d526339c8ac627700ab0b5.jpg
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has resigned from his post, saying in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he will soon share his thoughts on why the political arrangement between the former Afghan government and the Taliban* failed and what he believes should happen next.Moreover, Khalilzad said although the Afghans failed to make use of the opportunity to end the 40-year conflict, the outcome does not mark the final chapter in the country.The ambassador pointed out that the Afghan interim government and the Afghan people now face many challenges as the economy is facing a crisis and they struggle to develop stability in the country.Khalilzad helped negotiate the Doha deal with the Taliban in 2020 under the Trump administration and has been on the receiving end of criticism for giving up too many concessions.In 2019, former Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib accused the Trump administration of trying to unseat former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and replace him with Khalilzad.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022947_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6269f58239a75d83ddff7a1ec53f8200.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zalmay khalilzad, afghanistan, envoy, trump administration

US Afghan Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down

23:21 GMT 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad testifies about the potential withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan at a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2021.
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad testifies about the potential withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan at a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Khalilzad said now was the right time to resign as the United States enters a "new phase" in Afghanistan after its full withdrawal from the country in August.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has resigned from his post, saying in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he will soon share his thoughts on why the political arrangement between the former Afghan government and the Taliban* failed and what he believes should happen next.
"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," Khalilzad said in the letter on Monday. "The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks, after leaving government service."
Moreover, Khalilzad said although the Afghans failed to make use of the opportunity to end the 40-year conflict, the outcome does not mark the final chapter in the country.
The ambassador pointed out that the Afghan interim government and the Afghan people now face many challenges as the economy is facing a crisis and they struggle to develop stability in the country.
Khalilzad helped negotiate the Doha deal with the Taliban in 2020 under the Trump administration and has been on the receiving end of criticism for giving up too many concessions.
In 2019, former Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib accused the Trump administration of trying to unseat former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and replace him with Khalilzad.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayPolisario’s Brahim Ghali Vows to Fight Morocco in Western Sahara Until UN Holds Independence Vote
YesterdayUS Afghan Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down
YesterdayHezbollah Leader Declares Group Has 100,000 'Trained & Experienced' Fighters - Report
YesterdayUS Large Planes, Early Warning Assets Now More Vulnerable, Pacific Air Forces Chief Says
YesterdayEx-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
YesterdayBig Tech in 4-Day Winning Streak on Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets
YesterdayTrump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
YesterdayUS January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports
YesterdayState Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports
YesterdayScottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest
YesterdayMoscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
YesterdayProduction of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
YesterdayTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
YesterdayTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
YesterdayProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
YesterdayChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
YesterdayTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6 Events
YesterdayDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
YesterdayWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
YesterdayTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit