Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/afghan-delegation-demands-unfreezing-countrys-foreign-assets-at-doha-talks-with-us-1089793369.html
Afghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
Afghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
The negotiations between the Taliban* and the United States took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T12:39+0000
2021-10-09T13:42+0000
world
us
afghanistan
afghanistan
doha
negotiations
qatar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089794005_0:143:3077:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_75a3ce158473ab2cf4cf13a55756a949.jpg
An Afghan delegation has demanded that the nation's foreign assets be unfrozen during negotiations with the United States in the Qatari capital Doha.Aside from this, the delegation requested that the US not violate Afghanistan's airspace and refrain from interfering in the nation's internal affairs. The US, for its part, pledged to provide Afghanistan with coronavirus vaccines, according to a statement by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.The negotiations in Doha marked the first meeting between US officials and their counterparts from the Taliban after the militants established control over Afghanistan in August. The Taliban's delegation described the talks as a push for a "new page" in relations between the two countries.The Afghan Foreign Ministry noted that the nation's delegation is set to hold a meeting with EU officials alongside the American diplomats, with Muttaqi saying that the negotiations would resume on Sunday.The request by the Afghan delegation to lift curbs on the country's central bank reserves comes after the US Treasury greenlighted certain transactions with the Taliban and Haqqani Network, allowing financial operations necessary for humanitarian efforts in the war-ravaged nation.Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid to the country's new government, while the US has frozen billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.As Afghanistan is going through a major socio-economic crisis following its seizure by the Taliban, the national currency is facing devaluation, and Afghans are suffering month-long salary delays as they struggle to withdraw money from their accounts. The overwhelming majority of banking operations in the country were estimated to be withdrawals from accounts - an observation that raised concerns about the potential bankruptcy of the country's banks in some two months unless there is change.*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries
haha look at that photo. He looks like a fat Panda. Even has the black circles around his eyes. Remember how Trump had white circles appear for a time around his eyes? When he was trying to charm and manipulate the stupid puppet people of the USA. Think those circles are normal? haha
2
Of course, goes eithout saying but the morons are pissed because they got their collective asses whipped by a bunch of goatherders and that reminds the idiots too much of the time they got their ass whipped by the farmers in vietnam and thus they decide to steal whatever they can as loss compensation, sore loosers!
1
3
afghanistan
doha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089794005_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cafaf48d0bd45c6049c478e4d5ed06f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, afghanistan, doha, negotiations, qatar

Afghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US

12:39 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 09.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMIAfghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attends a press conference at the foreign ministry in Kabul on September 14, 2021
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attends a press conference at the foreign ministry in Kabul on September 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The negotiations between the Taliban* and the United States took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday.
An Afghan delegation has demanded that the nation's foreign assets be unfrozen during negotiations with the United States in the Qatari capital Doha.
Aside from this, the delegation requested that the US not violate Afghanistan's airspace and refrain from interfering in the nation's internal affairs.
The US, for its part, pledged to provide Afghanistan with coronavirus vaccines, according to a statement by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.
The negotiations in Doha marked the first meeting between US officials and their counterparts from the Taliban after the militants established control over Afghanistan in August. The Taliban's delegation described the talks as a push for a "new page" in relations between the two countries.

"The delegations of the Afghan government and the United States discussed turning the page on their relationship in Qatar as well as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the implementation of the Doha peace agreement", Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry noted that the nation's delegation is set to hold a meeting with EU officials alongside the American diplomats, with Muttaqi saying that the negotiations would resume on Sunday.
The request by the Afghan delegation to lift curbs on the country's central bank reserves comes after the US Treasury greenlighted certain transactions with the Taliban and Haqqani Network, allowing financial operations necessary for humanitarian efforts in the war-ravaged nation.
Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid to the country's new government, while the US has frozen billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.
As Afghanistan is going through a major socio-economic crisis following its seizure by the Taliban, the national currency is facing devaluation, and Afghans are suffering month-long salary delays as they struggle to withdraw money from their accounts. The overwhelming majority of banking operations in the country were estimated to be withdrawals from accounts - an observation that raised concerns about the potential bankruptcy of the country's banks in some two months unless there is change.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries
223041
Discuss
Popular comments
haha look at that photo. He looks like a fat Panda. Even has the black circles around his eyes. Remember how Trump had white circles appear for a time around his eyes? When he was trying to charm and manipulate the stupid puppet people of the USA. Think those circles are normal? haha
See you in the ice
9 October, 17:05 GMT2
000000
Of course, goes eithout saying but the morons are pissed because they got their collective asses whipped by a bunch of goatherders and that reminds the idiots too much of the time they got their ass whipped by the farmers in vietnam and thus they decide to steal whatever they can as loss compensation, sore loosers!
mmandrake
9 October, 16:42 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:07 GMTUS Activists Prepare For Possible Internet Shutdown, Report Says
13:38 GMTBiden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
13:11 GMTNew Study Claims COVID-19 Did Not Originate in a Chinese Cave
13:09 GMTCruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
12:59 GMTChina Should Call US Bluff On Taiwan
12:42 GMTYellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
12:41 GMTEx-Bodyguard Claims He Has Evidence Fmr President Ghani Fled Afghanistan With 'Big Bags' of Money
12:39 GMTAfghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
12:25 GMTEarth's Inner Core Isn't Solid After All, Claims New Study
12:20 GMTHow Could Reports About US Training Taiwanese Troops Affect Washington-Beijing Relations?
12:05 GMTRaging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos
11:31 GMTComplete Blackout in Lebanon as Two Biggest Power Stations Reportedly Shut Down Over Fuel Shortage
11:16 GMT6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says
10:57 GMTUK National Space Strategy: Minister Wants Domestically-Made Satellites to Compete With US, China
10:53 GMTDead Weight: Japanese Tanker Accidentally Drags Whale Carcass to Port - Photo
10:21 GMTSix People With Russian Passports Detained in Turkey for Alleged Espionage, Reports Suggest
09:32 GMTTaliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says
09:21 GMTChinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
08:39 GMTSexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System
08:28 GMTFirst President of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies in Paris at 88