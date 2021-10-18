Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/trump-to-give-sworn-deposition-in-mexican-protesters-lawsuit--1090018031.html
Trump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
Trump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
The statements come as part of a lawsuit brought after a September 2015 protest in New York City — brought by six protesters of Mexican origin claiming that... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T19:29+0000
2021-10-18T19:29+0000
donald trump
us
attack
lawsuit
testimony
protesters
assault
security guards
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089726998_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_66db23aedf09023141e69bfb6adb2d60.jpg
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to face a sworn deposition in a case brought by protesters on an alleged attack at a campaign event in 2015.Trump is expected to return to New York City, and is set to record his deposition Monday. It is presumed that his attorneys will also set a date for a deposition in another pending case, according to a Fox News report.The suit names Trump personally, the Trump Organization and Trump’s security director Keith Schiller. It also addresses four unnamed members of Trump’s security team, three months after Trump announced his candidacy.According to the suit, Schiller and the four other security guards attacked the group while they were demonstrating against Trump’s statements on Mexican immigrants. One of the demonstrators, Efrain Galicia, reportedly said in the complaint that Schiller struck him in the head after he tried to take back a sign Schiller removed from him.Footage shows the scuffle between the protesters and Trump’s security team.In June 2015, while Trump was leading the Republican presidential primary, he reportedly made the most notorious remarks on the campaign trail about Mexicans that were widely perceived as racist.New York State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez of the Bronx denied Trump's efforts to throw out the subpoena ordering him to testify in the case.The judge reportedly said Trump's argument against testifying — that there needed to be "exceptional circumstances" to depose a high-ranking government official — did not apply, as the case would have him answer about his conduct outside of office.If the case proceeds to trial, Trump's testimony will reportedly be played for a jury. If an emergency such as illness arises, Trump must testify by the end of the month, Gonzalez wrote in an October 4 filing.In addition, 10 civil cases are pending against Trump since he left office in January.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089726998_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29cfdbc96e35a762dd730ed0d4951cbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, attack, lawsuit, testimony, protesters, assault, security guards

Trump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit

19:29 GMT 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dustin ChambersFormer U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dustin Chambers
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
The statements come as part of a lawsuit brought after a September 2015 protest in New York City — brought by six protesters of Mexican origin claiming that Trump’s security team assaulted them on a Manhattan sidewalk as they protested outside the Trump Tower against Trump’s statements on Mexican immigrants.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to face a sworn deposition in a case brought by protesters on an alleged attack at a campaign event in 2015.
Trump is expected to return to New York City, and is set to record his deposition Monday. It is presumed that his attorneys will also set a date for a deposition in another pending case, according to a Fox News report.
The suit names Trump personally, the Trump Organization and Trump’s security director Keith Schiller. It also addresses four unnamed members of Trump’s security team, three months after Trump announced his candidacy.
According to the suit, Schiller and the four other security guards attacked the group while they were demonstrating against Trump’s statements on Mexican immigrants. One of the demonstrators, Efrain Galicia, reportedly said in the complaint that Schiller struck him in the head after he tried to take back a sign Schiller removed from him.
Footage shows the scuffle between the protesters and Trump’s security team.
In June 2015, while Trump was leading the Republican presidential primary, he reportedly made the most notorious remarks on the campaign trail about Mexicans that were widely perceived as racist.

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best." “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists,” he said during the June 16 speech announcing his candidacy.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez of the Bronx denied Trump's efforts to throw out the subpoena ordering him to testify in the case.
The judge reportedly said Trump's argument against testifying — that there needed to be "exceptional circumstances" to depose a high-ranking government official — did not apply, as the case would have him answer about his conduct outside of office.
"This is a case about Donald Trump’s security guards assaulting peaceful demonstrators on a public sidewalk," Benjamin Dictor, lawyer for the plaintiffs, told the Associated Press. "We will be taking the trial testimony of Donald Trump, under oath, on Monday after years of the defendants’ dilatory attempts to shield him from this examination. We look forward to presenting the video of Mr. Trump’s testimony to a jury at his trial."
If the case proceeds to trial, Trump's testimony will reportedly be played for a jury. If an emergency such as illness arises, Trump must testify by the end of the month, Gonzalez wrote in an October 4 filing.
In addition, 10 civil cases are pending against Trump since he left office in January.
090000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:04 GMTUK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?
18:48 GMTNATO Regrets Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions
18:25 GMTIran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says
18:25 GMTUS 'Not Pessimistic' About JCPOA Vienna Talks With Iran, But Says They Cannot Go on Indefinitely
17:24 GMTRoma Boss Jose Mourinho Blasts Juventus After Ugly Spat Erupts Between Players of Serie A Teams
17:05 GMTMeet Alexandra Hunt, a Former Stripper Who is Running For US Congress in Pennsylvania
17:04 GMTRemembrance Service for MP Amess in Westminster
16:32 GMTFBI Reportedly Helping Secure Release of 17 Missionaries Taken Hostage in Haiti
16:21 GMTUS Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements, Reports Say
16:19 GMTNo Room for Error: Democratic Strategists Pessimistic About Party's Prospects in 2022 Midterms
16:14 GMTSecond Largest US Television Operator Sinclair Broadcast Hacked With Ransomware
15:59 GMTEngland Must Play in Empty Stadium as Price for Riot by Ticketless Fans at Euro 2020 Final
15:50 GMTFrench Forward Kylian Mbappe's Latest Message Triggers Speculation About His Future With PSG
15:30 GMTWatch Police Crack Down on Protesters in Rotterdam Amid Dutch Housing Crisis
15:19 GMTAllies of Former French President Sarkozy Stand Trial for Alleged Polling Fraud
15:17 GMTUK Ex-Minister Says EU Is Trying to Break Up UK as ‘Price of Brexit’
15:13 GMTJanuary 6 Could Be Washington's Part of FBI’s Multi-State Operation Cold Snap, Argues US Observer