Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/robert-e-lee-statue-removed-from-dallas-emerges-at-private-texas-resort---report-1089996915.html
Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report
Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report
The city dismantled the huge bronze statue, which depicts Lee on horseback with another mounted soldier, in 2017 after racial violence occurred in... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T03:48+0000
2021-10-18T03:48+0000
us
texas
general robert e. lee
confederate statues
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1089996971_0:0:3123:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_69e4e356b973580f1fb40b82a576319f.jpg
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which was removed by Dallas city officials four years ago, has emerged again, and this time at a private Texas resort, the local Houston Chronicle reported.According to the report, the statue was purchased by Dallas-based law firm Holmes Firm PC for $1.44 million in an online auction in 2019 and is now on display at the 27,000-acre (about 109 sq km) Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Texas, not far from the border with Mexico.The bronze effigy was described as "a fabulous piece of art" by the resort's manager, WSB Resorts and Clubs president Scott Beasley.However, while statue removals are a step in the right direction, they are only a "cosmetic demonstration of support," according to Dallas Black Lives Matter Houston activist Brandon Mack, also quoted in the report.According to the New York Post, the monument, created by artist Alexander Phimister Proctor in 1935, lay in storage until it was auctioned off at Hensley Field, a former Dallas naval air station.The removal of Confederate statues became a trend last year, with more than 150 Confederate symbols and artworks reportedly removed, triggered by public outcry over the death of Black man George Floyd in police custody.
https://sputniknews.com/20210710/statues-of-confederate-generals-taken-down-in-charlottesville-video-1083356830.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1089996971_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3f2d4f095200aab32038069f943b755.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, texas, general robert e. lee, confederate statues

Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report

03:48 GMT 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / LM OteroWorkers inspect a statue of Robert E. Lee in a public park in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Workers inspect a statue of Robert E. Lee in a public park in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / LM Otero
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The city dismantled the huge bronze statue, which depicts Lee on horseback with another mounted soldier, in 2017 after racial violence occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier that year over the scheduled removal of another Lee memorial.
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which was removed by Dallas city officials four years ago, has emerged again, and this time at a private Texas resort, the local Houston Chronicle reported.
According to the report, the statue was purchased by Dallas-based law firm Holmes Firm PC for $1.44 million in an online auction in 2019 and is now on display at the 27,000-acre (about 109 sq km) Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Texas, not far from the border with Mexico.
The bronze effigy was described as "a fabulous piece of art" by the resort's manager, WSB Resorts and Clubs president Scott Beasley.

"I would say that of the 60-plus-thousand guests we host each year, we’ve had one or two negative comments," he is quoted in the report as saying. "I’d bet that 80 to 90 percent of the people that come to the resort take a picture of it."

However, while statue removals are a step in the right direction, they are only a "cosmetic demonstration of support," according to Dallas Black Lives Matter Houston activist Brandon Mack, also quoted in the report.
"If we really want to see true change, it’s got to be in policy in the dismantling of systems," he said.
According to the New York Post, the monument, created by artist Alexander Phimister Proctor in 1935, lay in storage until it was auctioned off at Hensley Field, a former Dallas naval air station.
Workers remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the U.S, July 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2021
Statues of Confederate Generals Taken Down in Charlottesville – Video
10 July, 16:35 GMT
The removal of Confederate statues became a trend last year, with more than 150 Confederate symbols and artworks reportedly removed, triggered by public outcry over the death of Black man George Floyd in police custody.
210000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:24 GMTRussian Teen Detained After Opening Fire in School
03:48 GMTRobert E. Lee Statue Removed From Dallas Emerges at Private Texas Resort - Report
03:17 GMTItalian Police Capture Hundreds of Dead Dormice Intended as Dinner for Mafia - Report
02:30 GMTItalian Fans Sending Love to Johnny Depp Prove Actor Is Still Adored Outside US
01:55 GMTOne Dead in Second Grambling State University Shooting This Week, School Says Operating as Normal
01:10 GMTBiden, First Lady Spotted Maskless at Italian Restaurant in DC
01:06 GMTGodsent: US Senator Praises the Lord for Bitcoin After Lawmakers Approve Debt Ceiling Raise
00:36 GMTMajor Evacuation Flight Departs Kabul For Qatar With Over 350 People on Board - Reports
00:05 GMTIsrael Anticipates Up to 2,500 Rockets Fired Daily in Case of War With Hezbollah - Report
YesterdayThree Dead in Knife Incident in Arkansas, Police Say
YesterdayUS Coast Guard Investigating Container Ship Suspected in California Oil Spill
YesterdayVenezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab’s Extradition to US
YesterdayCleaner Queen: Buckingham Palace Looks for Daily Janitor With 'Good Time Management Skills'
YesterdayTexas' Abbott Says Biden's 'Catastrophic Border Policies' Abandoned Citizens Near Border
YesterdayTransportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis
YesterdayCollege Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report
YesterdayChinese Army Newspaper Urges 'People's War' Against CIA Infiltration
YesterdayOnly In for Illegal Aliens? Dems Refuse to Admit 80,000 Qualified Workers Without Immigration Reform
YesterdayVideo: Pennsylvania Mall on Lockdown After Shots Fired, 'Several' People Injured - Reports
Yesterday'Just Stop & Do No Harm': Why Biden's $3.5 Trillion Bill Will Hurt US Economy for Generations