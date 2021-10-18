https://sputniknews.com/20211018/production-of-russias-sputnik-v-in-mexico-to-begin-in-second-half-of-november---reports-1090020559.html

Production of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports

Production of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican state laboratory Birmex will begin bottling and packaging the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the second half of November, Mexican... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T21:34+0000

2021-10-18T21:34+0000

2021-10-18T21:34+0000

russia

mexico

vaccine

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089890381_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ec6ec4890360e6303e654737ae6ae98d.jpg

"Mexico will begin packaging the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the second half of November... this month, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of ​​the Health Ministry of the Russian Federation will send the bulk of the biological substance to Mexico," Zenteno was quoted as saying by the Financiero news outlet.Birmex is expected to produce up to 4.5 million doses per month after receiving the necessary authorization from the country's drug regulator, the news said. The vaccine will be used both domestically and shipped to other countries in Central America and the Caribbean.Last week, Mexico and Russia agreed on the transfer of technology for the production of Sputnik V.

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/russia-approves-trials-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-in-form-of-nasal-spray-1089893499.html

russia

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, mexico, vaccine, covid-19