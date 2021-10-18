Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/production-of-russias-sputnik-v-in-mexico-to-begin-in-second-half-of-november---reports-1090020559.html
Production of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
Production of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican state laboratory Birmex will begin bottling and packaging the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the second half of November, Mexican... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T21:34+0000
2021-10-18T21:34+0000
russia
mexico
vaccine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089890381_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ec6ec4890360e6303e654737ae6ae98d.jpg
"Mexico will begin packaging the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the second half of November... this month, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of ​​the Health Ministry of the Russian Federation will send the bulk of the biological substance to Mexico," Zenteno was quoted as saying by the Financiero news outlet.Birmex is expected to produce up to 4.5 million doses per month after receiving the necessary authorization from the country's drug regulator, the news said. The vaccine will be used both domestically and shipped to other countries in Central America and the Caribbean.Last week, Mexico and Russia agreed on the transfer of technology for the production of Sputnik V.
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/russia-approves-trials-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-in-form-of-nasal-spray-1089893499.html
russia
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089890381_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c7a5abe70d1045a5ddaa394228520a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, mexico, vaccine, covid-19

Production of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports

21:34 GMT 18.10.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsin / Go to the photo bankRussian Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 infection
Russian Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 infection - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican state laboratory Birmex will begin bottling and packaging the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the second half of November, Mexican media reported on Monday, citing the company's director, Pedro Zenteno.
"Mexico will begin packaging the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the second half of November... this month, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of ​​the Health Ministry of the Russian Federation will send the bulk of the biological substance to Mexico," Zenteno was quoted as saying by the Financiero news outlet.
Birmex is expected to produce up to 4.5 million doses per month after receiving the necessary authorization from the country's drug regulator, the news said. The vaccine will be used both domestically and shipped to other countries in Central America and the Caribbean.
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
13 October, 14:00 GMT
Last week, Mexico and Russia agreed on the transfer of technology for the production of Sputnik V.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:46 GMTMoscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
21:34 GMTProduction of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
21:28 GMTTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
21:12 GMTTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
21:10 GMTProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
21:00 GMTChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
20:44 GMTTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6
20:15 GMTDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:04 GMTUK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?
18:48 GMTNATO Regrets Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions
18:25 GMTIran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says
18:25 GMTUS 'Not Pessimistic' About JCPOA Vienna Talks With Iran, But Says They Cannot Go on Indefinitely
17:24 GMTRoma Boss Jose Mourinho Blasts Juventus After Ugly Spat Erupts Between Players of Serie A Teams
17:05 GMTMeet Alexandra Hunt, a Former Stripper Who is Running For US Congress in Pennsylvania
17:04 GMTRemembrance Service for MP Amess in Westminster
16:32 GMTFBI Reportedly Helping Secure Release of 17 Missionaries Taken Hostage in Haiti
16:21 GMTUS Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements, Reports Say