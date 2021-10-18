Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/hezbollah-leader-declares-group-has-100000-trained--experienced-fighters---report-1090020134.html
Hezbollah Leader Declares Group Has 100,000 'Trained & Experienced' Fighters - Report
Hezbollah Leader Declares Group Has 100,000 'Trained & Experienced' Fighters - Report
Tensions have been high in Lebanon, where, in addition to an already difficult economic situation, armed clashes took place on Thursday during protests over... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T23:10+0000
2021-10-18T23:19+0000
hezbollah
israel
lebanon
hassan nasrallah
militant
militant groups
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022641_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa746522ac5da6247f1679e79c1c9c7.jpg
Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah has revealed the size of the Shiite group's militant branch, media reported on Monday, which is as many as 100,000 trained fighters.Nasrallah underscored that Hezbollah's fighters were prepared to fight in defense of Lebanon's land, oil, and gas, which were "being stolen before the eyes of the Lebanese," rather than internal conflicts, according to the report. The violence marked a pivotal "new stage" for the group in terms of how it handles internal issues, he reportedly added.If true, it would outnumber Lebanon's official military forces, which are reported to have around 85,000 servicemembers.Nasrallah's statements came as Hezbollah and its allies chastise judge Tarek Bitar's oversight of the probe into the Beirut port explosion, calling for his dismissal. According to Hezbollah officials, the judge's investigation is leaning toward holding them guilty for the massive explosion.In his statements on Monday, Nasrallah reportedly accused the leader of the right-wing Christian Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, of "manufacturing" violence in Beirut's Tayuneh neighborhood, calling him a criminal and a killer.Nasrallah reportedly warned Geagea against "miscalculating."The Hezbollah leader also emphasized that those who accuse the movement of spreading violence must first provide evidence, and questioned why their calls to replace the judge overseeing the probe was seen as a threat.Hezbollah and another Shia organization, Amal, issued a joint statement on Thursday, in which they said the attack on protesters was aimed at "plunging the country into strife."The gunfight came as Lebanon is struggling with a tough economic crisis, aggravated by a fuel shortage. Hezbollah earlier arranged a deal to deliver Iranian oil to the crisis-hit country. The move, however, was condemned both by Western countries and the Lebanese prime minister, with fears that it could lead to sanctions against Lebanon.
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/hezbollah-mp-equates-clashes-in-beirut-to-a-massacre-urges-instigators-face-justice-1089983309.html
Not mentioned here, naturally given the author of the article, is the christian falange (yes, they named themselves after their spanish franco fascist heroes) forces are an israeli asset. It is these israeli quislings who are trying to get a civil war going in Lebanon to weaken the country so israel can again occupy it without fear of getting their buggered arses kicked back to hell by Hezbollah.
1
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022641_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0db51f94202dd7e99726b797d6da4df4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hezbollah, israel, lebanon, hassan nasrallah, militant, militant groups

Hezbollah Leader Declares Group Has 100,000 'Trained & Experienced' Fighters - Report

23:10 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 23:19 GMT 18.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.
 In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Tensions have been high in Lebanon, where, in addition to an already difficult economic situation, armed clashes took place on Thursday during protests over the lengthy probe into the Beirut port blast. The gunfight in Lebanon's capital last week has evoked memories of the country's bloodiest period, the 1975-90 civil war.
Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah has revealed the size of the Shiite group's militant branch, media reported on Monday, which is as many as 100,000 trained fighters.
Nasrallah underscored that Hezbollah's fighters were prepared to fight in defense of Lebanon's land, oil, and gas, which were "being stolen before the eyes of the Lebanese," rather than internal conflicts, according to the report. The violence marked a pivotal "new stage" for the group in terms of how it handles internal issues, he reportedly added.
If true, it would outnumber Lebanon's official military forces, which are reported to have around 85,000 servicemembers.
Nasrallah's statements came as Hezbollah and its allies chastise judge Tarek Bitar's oversight of the probe into the Beirut port explosion, calling for his dismissal. According to Hezbollah officials, the judge's investigation is leaning toward holding them guilty for the massive explosion.
Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
Hezbollah MP Equates Clashes in Beirut to a Massacre, Urges Instigators Face Justice
Yesterday, 10:25 GMT
In his statements on Monday, Nasrallah reportedly accused the leader of the right-wing Christian Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, of "manufacturing" violence in Beirut's Tayuneh neighborhood, calling him a criminal and a killer.
"The real program for the Lebanese Forces is civil war," Nasrallah is quoted as saying. "The biggest threat to the social peace in Lebanon is the Lebanese Forces."
Nasrallah reportedly warned Geagea against "miscalculating."
The Hezbollah leader also emphasized that those who accuse the movement of spreading violence must first provide evidence, and questioned why their calls to replace the judge overseeing the probe was seen as a threat.
Hezbollah and another Shia organization, Amal, issued a joint statement on Thursday, in which they said the attack on protesters was aimed at "plunging the country into strife."
The gunfight came as Lebanon is struggling with a tough economic crisis, aggravated by a fuel shortage. Hezbollah earlier arranged a deal to deliver Iranian oil to the crisis-hit country. The move, however, was condemned both by Western countries and the Lebanese prime minister, with fears that it could lead to sanctions against Lebanon.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Not mentioned here, naturally given the author of the article, is the christian falange (yes, they named themselves after their spanish franco fascist heroes) forces are an israeli asset. It is these israeli quislings who are trying to get a civil war going in Lebanon to weaken the country so israel can again occupy it without fear of getting their buggered arses kicked back to hell by Hezbollah.
vtvot tak
19 October, 02:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:21 GMTUS Afghan Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down
23:10 GMTHezbollah Leader Declares Group Has 100,000 'Trained & Experienced' Fighters - Report
22:39 GMTUS Large Planes, Early Warning Assets Now More Vulnerable, Pacific Air Forces Chief Says
22:33 GMTEx-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
22:24 GMTBig Tech in 4-Day Winning Streak on Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets
22:17 GMTTrump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
22:10 GMTUS January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports
22:02 GMTState Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports
21:51 GMTScottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest
21:46 GMTMoscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
21:34 GMTProduction of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
21:28 GMTTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
21:12 GMTTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
21:10 GMTProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
21:00 GMTChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
20:44 GMTTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6 Events
20:15 GMTDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death