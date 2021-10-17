Registration was successful!
Hezbollah MP Equates Clashes in Beirut to a Massacre, Urges Instigators Face Justice
Mass protests in Beirut escalated on Thursday, with violent clashes and gunfire claiming several lives and leaving dozens injured. 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadallah has urged to punish those responsible for the fatal clashes that hit the Lebanese capital earlier this week.
Mass protests in Beirut escalated on Thursday, with violent clashes and gunfire claiming several lives and leaving dozens injured.
Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadallah has urged to punish those responsible for the fatal clashes that hit the Lebanese capital earlier this week.
"What the criminals did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications", he said, according to the Beirut-based TV channel al-Mayadeen. "Those who incited, planned, ... and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top".