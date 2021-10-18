Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/ex-top-brazilian-diplomat-calls-for-g20-led-multipolar-world-to-tackle-post-covid-issues-1090021894.html
Ex-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
Ex-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - It is necessary to rethink the existing world order, favoring multipolar world and granting the Group of Twenty, the forum of 19 most... 18.10.2021
The ex-minister believes the G20 should be given authority over specific organizations, like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization. Changing the world order at the global level would require some kind of a new treaty and a new way of thinking, he added. The 18th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled "Global Shake-Up in the 21st Century: The Individual, Values, and the State," kicked off in the Russian resort city of Sochi after a two-year hiatus earlier in the day and will run through Thursday.
Ex-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues

22:33 GMT 18.10.2021
A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed graffiti, amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, on a street in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2021.
A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed graffiti, amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, on a street in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - It is necessary to rethink the existing world order, favoring multipolar world and granting the Group of Twenty, the forum of 19 most influential nations and the European Union otherwise known as the G20, a leading role, to address post-pandemic challenges, former Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim said on Monday.
The ex-minister believes the G20 should be given authority over specific organizations, like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization.

"In order to deal with [crises], we need a new kind of institutional framework. I think the closest thing which combines some degree of legitimacy, or representativeness, with some degree of effectiveness is the G20. I think we would need to change a little bit the G20 to make it a little more African ... a little less European maybe," Amorim said at the opening of the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia.

Changing the world order at the global level would require some kind of a new treaty and a new way of thinking, he added.
The 18th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled "Global Shake-Up in the 21st Century: The Individual, Values, and the State," kicked off in the Russian resort city of Sochi after a two-year hiatus earlier in the day and will run through Thursday.
