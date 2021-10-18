https://sputniknews.com/20211018/ex-top-brazilian-diplomat-calls-for-g20-led-multipolar-world-to-tackle-post-covid-issues-1090021894.html

Ex-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues

SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - It is necessary to rethink the existing world order, favoring multipolar world and granting the Group of Twenty, the forum of 19 most... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

The ex-minister believes the G20 should be given authority over specific organizations, like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization.Changing the world order at the global level would require some kind of a new treaty and a new way of thinking, he added.The 18th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled "Global Shake-Up in the 21st Century: The Individual, Values, and the State," kicked off in the Russian resort city of Sochi after a two-year hiatus earlier in the day and will run through Thursday.

