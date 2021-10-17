https://sputniknews.com/20211017/twitter-goes-crazy-as-indias-sunil-chhetri-equals-lionel-messis-international-goalscoring-record-1089981291.html

Twitter Goes Crazy as India's Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi's International Goalscoring Record

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game in South Asia, Sunil Chhetri is the skipper of the Indian national football team. Not only is... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

A 49th minute goal from India's legendary footballer, Sunil Chhetri, has been one of the biggest talking points on social media.Chhetri's strike not only guided India to a 3-0 win over Nepal in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, but brought a big smile to the faces of his supporters as he went on to level Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's international goalscoring record on Saturday.While some hailed him for his growing number of accolades in football, especially in a country where cricket is the most popular sport, others labelled the milestone as "legendary".On the other hand, a few claimed that Chhetri was "born to break records", with several Twitter users declaring him "India's best".Like Messi, Chhetri now has 80 goals at the international level. He's now the second-highest goalscorer among active footballers.Only Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of Chhetri in this department. Ronaldo recently extended his international goal tally to 115 goals in 182 matches.

