Vigil in Leigh-on-Sea Following Fatal Attack on MP David Amess

Sputnik goes live from a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea dedicated to the late Tory MP David Amess.The 69-year-old politician was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church. He was treated at the scene but later died from his injuries. The alleged attacker, a 25-year old British citizen with Somali ancestry, was arrested at the scene. An investigation is ongoing to determine possible motives. The Metropolitan Police has declared the attack a "terrorist incident". *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
