International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/vigil-in-leigh-on-sea-following-fatal-attack-on-mp-david-amess-1089971204.html
Vigil in Leigh-on-Sea Following Fatal Attack on MP David Amess
Vigil in Leigh-on-Sea Following Fatal Attack on MP David Amess
Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a constituency meeting at a local church and died from his wounds at the scene. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/10/1089971247_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7028ecbaa4d5257a019cc895c04f8058.jpg
Sputnik goes live from a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea dedicated to the late Tory MP David Amess.The 69-year-old politician was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church. He was treated at the scene but later died from his injuries. The alleged attacker, a 25-year old British citizen with Somali ancestry, was arrested at the scene. An investigation is ongoing to determine possible motives. The Metropolitan Police has declared the attack a "terrorist incident". *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
news, vigil, mp, uk

Vigil in Leigh-on-Sea Following Fatal Attack on MP David Amess

18:11 GMT 16.10.2021 (Updated: 18:26 GMT 16.10.2021)
A member of the public adds a bunch of flowers to floral tributes left at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Conservative British lawmaker David Amess, at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a district of Southend-on-Sea, in southeast England on October 16, 2021.
A member of the public adds a bunch of flowers to floral tributes left at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Conservative British lawmaker David Amess, at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a district of Southend-on-Sea, in southeast England on October 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© TOLGA AKMEN
Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a constituency meeting at a local church and died from his wounds at the scene.
Sputnik goes live from a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea dedicated to the late Tory MP David Amess.
The 69-year-old politician was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church. He was treated at the scene but later died from his injuries.
The alleged attacker, a 25-year old British citizen with Somali ancestry, was arrested at the scene. An investigation is ongoing to determine possible motives. The Metropolitan Police has declared the attack a "terrorist incident".
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
