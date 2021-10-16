'They Found the Island in Lost': Triangular Feature on Digital Map Baffles Netizens

A peculiar-looking feature that resembles an island has recently caught the eye of one inquisitive social media user who shared his discovery on Reddit.The image, posted in the r/GoogleMaps subreddit, depicts what looks like a triangle of shoreline, with a dark blob inside said triangle.Many social media users commenting on the post in question appeared uncertain about what that feature might be, with some arguing that it could be an atoll, while others asked for the coordinates of the find."Giant lost a guitar pick in the middle of the ocean? Relatable,” quipped one.Yet another social media user, however, suggested that “the real answer is the blue colour around the island is a painted-in colour so the oceans look uniform in the maps.”Strange sights on Google Maps attracting the attention of the online crowd is hardly something out of the ordinary, as earlier this year, people discovering that a remote piece of icy landmass belonging to Russia appears to be “censored” on Google Maps sparked speculations about a secret Russian military base.
A peculiar-looking feature that resembles an island has recently caught the eye of one inquisitive social media user who shared his discovery on Reddit.
The image, posted in the r/GoogleMaps subreddit, depicts what looks like a triangle of shoreline, with a dark blob inside said triangle.
“What the F*CK this looks nothing like an island,” the redditor wrote in the post’s caption.
Many social media users commenting on the post in question appeared uncertain about what that feature might be, with some arguing that it could be an atoll, while others asked for the coordinates of the find.
"Giant lost a guitar pick in the middle of the ocean? Relatable,” quipped one.
“Ladies and gentlemen, they have found the Island in ‘Lost’,” joked another, referring to the TV series whose plot starts with an airliner crashing on an enigmatic tropical island.
Yet another social media user, however, suggested that “the real answer is the blue colour around the island is a painted-in colour so the oceans look uniform in the maps.”
“Islands are added by erasing some of that blue to let the satellite image show through. Sometimes they do a sloppy job. So what you are seeing moving inward is: artificial ocean colour, real ocean with waves, beach, island,” the netizen, who used the handle “goldenstar365”, wrote, adding that islands “come in all shapes and sizes.”
Strange sights on Google Maps attracting the attention of the online crowd is hardly something out of the ordinary, as earlier this year, people discovering that a remote piece of icy landmass belonging to Russia appears to be “censored” on Google Maps sparked speculations about a secret Russian military base.