'They Found the Island in Lost': Triangular Feature on Digital Map Baffles Netizens

'They Found the Island in Lost': Triangular Feature on Digital Map Baffles Netizens

While some social media users suggested that the shape in question might be an atoll, others asked for the exact coordinates of that feature, as they weren’t... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

A peculiar-looking feature that resembles an island has recently caught the eye of one inquisitive social media user who shared his discovery on Reddit.The image, posted in the r/GoogleMaps subreddit, depicts what looks like a triangle of shoreline, with a dark blob inside said triangle.Many social media users commenting on the post in question appeared uncertain about what that feature might be, with some arguing that it could be an atoll, while others asked for the coordinates of the find."Giant lost a guitar pick in the middle of the ocean? Relatable,” quipped one.Yet another social media user, however, suggested that “the real answer is the blue colour around the island is a painted-in colour so the oceans look uniform in the maps.”Strange sights on Google Maps attracting the attention of the online crowd is hardly something out of the ordinary, as earlier this year, people discovering that a remote piece of icy landmass belonging to Russia appears to be “censored” on Google Maps sparked speculations about a secret Russian military base.

