Shots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say

Gunfire rang out in the stands during a football game between Vigor and Williamson high schools, according to reports. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T04:08+0000

2021-10-16T04:08+0000

2021-10-16T04:38+0000

At least four people were injured, one of them seriously after a gunman opened fire at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, according to BNO News.Witnesses reported to US broadcaster Fox News that they'd suddenly heard gunshots in the final minutes of the game between the Vigor and Williamson teams. Videos of the incident circulating online show people leaving the stadium.Panic broke out among the spectators and the players. It is currently unclear who the shooter was. The police are currently looking for the perpetrator.Emergency vehicles and police are working at the scene of the crime.In 2019, nine people were shot at the same venue, Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. A 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder.

