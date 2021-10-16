Registration was successful!
Shots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say
Shots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say
Gunfire rang out in the stands during a football game between Vigor and Williamson high schools, according to reports. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
At least four people were injured, one of them seriously after a gunman opened fire at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, according to BNO News.Witnesses reported to US broadcaster Fox News that they'd suddenly heard gunshots in the final minutes of the game between the Vigor and Williamson teams. Videos of the incident circulating online show people leaving the stadium.Panic broke out among the spectators and the players. It is currently unclear who the shooter was. The police are currently looking for the perpetrator.Emergency vehicles and police are working at the scene of the crime.In 2019, nine people were shot at the same venue, Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. A 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder.
Nice game!
Shots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say

04:08 GMT 16.10.2021 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 16.10.2021)
Gunfire rang out in the stands during a football game between Vigor and Williamson high schools, according to reports.
At least four people were injured, one of them seriously after a gunman opened fire at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, according to BNO News.
Witnesses reported to US broadcaster Fox News that they'd suddenly heard gunshots in the final minutes of the game between the Vigor and Williamson teams.
"Multiple injuries have been reported, and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury," the Mobile police department said in a statement.
Videos of the incident circulating online show people leaving the stadium.
Panic broke out among the spectators and the players. It is currently unclear who the shooter was. The police are currently looking for the perpetrator.
Emergency vehicles and police are working at the scene of the crime.
In 2019, nine people were shot at the same venue, Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. A 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder.
Nice game!
Barros
16 October, 07:39 GMT
