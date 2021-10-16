Several Dead and Dozens Injured: What Was Behind Thursday's Bloody Events in Lebanon?

https://sputniknews.com/20211016/several-dead-and-dozens-injured-what-was-behind-thursdays-bloody-events-in-lebanon--1089966101.html

The shooting has stopped in the Lebanese capital Beirut, where clashes between pro-and-anti Hezbollah supporters erupted on Thursday, resulting in the killing of at least six and the injury of dozens more.The gunfire broke out during a protest organised by Shia Muslim groups, who rallied against a judge who has been investigating last year's Beirut port explosion, and has been accused of having a bias against Hezbollah.Elections SeasonBut Mohammed Kleit, a Beirut-based journalist who covered Thursday's bloody events, says the confrontation had been sparked by something else -- the parliamentary elections set for March 2022.The political and economic situation in Lebanon have never been stable, but things have only gotten worse following the October 2019 protests, when thousands took to the streets venting anger at the government for introducing a tax on Whatsapp and lifting prices on basic products and fuel.The eruption of COVID-19 in February 2020 has only exacerbated the situation. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs. Many others have been pushed into poverty.People's Defenders?Throughout the years, Hezbollah, a Shiite militia that also controls the Lebanese parliament, has tried to ease the suffering of its people and thus boost its popularity among the general public.In the past, they have cemented their position as the protectors of Lebanon from Israel. More recently, during the dire economic crisis, they have been supplying the country with fuel shipped from Iran. They have been providing the Lebanese with food and medication from the Islamic Republic, and provided medical treatment to the public during the waves of the coronavirus pandemic.Now, says Kleit, with the situation escalating, they might be resorting to similar tactics."As for the Lebanese forces [that participated in the clashes - ed.], they are trying to show the Christians of Lebanon that they are the protectors of their existence, rhetoric that has been used by the right-wing Christian parties since 1960s," Kleit added.Just like in the past, during the years of the Civil War of 1975 to 1990, both sides blamed each other for the mess. The ordinary Lebanese are also split. Some throw their support behind Hezbollah. Others blame it for Lebanon’s economic woes, for a number of western sanctions, and now for the sweeping under the rug of their alleged and indirect involvement in the deadly port explosion that killed hundreds of people.End of Hezbollah?Many would like to see Hezbollah disarmed. But Kleit says this is hardly possible.If this is the case, sectarian fights in Lebanon are likely to continue too, and looking at the situation, the journalist says he is pessimistic about the future.

