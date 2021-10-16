https://sputniknews.com/20211016/new-accuser-appears-russian-woman-claims-jeffrey-epstein-used-her-for-sexual-gratification-1089973893.html

New Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'

New Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'

The lawsuit reportedly mentions Epstein giving the accuser, Jane Doe, a tour of his mansion in Palm Beach and showing her an item he allegedly received as gift... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T16:16+0000

2021-10-16T16:16+0000

2021-10-16T16:16+0000

lawsuit

jeffrey epstein

rape

assault

accuser

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082851046_0:156:2995:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_670fc9cb891e2fa063c4ba03a7f0126d.jpg

Yet another woman has stepped forward to accuse the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of assaulting and raping her.According to The Daily Beast, the complaint against Epstein’s estate was filed in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday by a Russian national identified as Jane Doe who claims that Epstein raped and assaulted her on a number of occasions from 2017-2019.Epstein’s executive assistant Lesley Groff was also named as a defendant in the complaint, as he allegedly helped facilitate the financier’s sex ring by "purchasing plane tickets, sending money, making appointments, and sending various communications from New York," the media outlet notes.The lawsuit reportedly alleges that the plaintiff was targeted by Epstein in 2017 when she was living in Moscow. She was in her early twenties at the time.The alleged assaults reportedly occurred at various locations including Epstein’s residences in Florida and in the US Virgin Islands.The complaint also mentions that Epstein gave Doe a tour of his mansion in Palm Beach and showed her a broken guitar that he claimed he received as a gift from famous comedian and director Woody Allen, the media outlet adds.While Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell at NYC's Metropolitan Correctional Centre over two years ago, obviously could not comment on these allegations, lawyers for Groff told The Daily Beast that they expect the suit will be thrown out by the judges.The media outlet also points out that Groff "has denied playing any part in Epstein’s trafficking scheme."

https://sputniknews.com/20211007/prince-andrews-lawyer-granted-access-to-accusers-epstein-deal-that-might-nullify-sex-abuse-lawsuit-1089731625.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

lawsuit, jeffrey epstein, rape, assault, accuser, us