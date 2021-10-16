Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/new-accuser-appears-russian-woman-claims-jeffrey-epstein-used-her-for-sexual-gratification-1089973893.html
New Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'
New Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'
The lawsuit reportedly mentions Epstein giving the accuser, Jane Doe, a tour of his mansion in Palm Beach and showing her an item he allegedly received as gift... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
Yet another woman has stepped forward to accuse the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of assaulting and raping her.According to The Daily Beast, the complaint against Epstein’s estate was filed in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday by a Russian national identified as Jane Doe who claims that Epstein raped and assaulted her on a number of occasions from 2017-2019.Epstein’s executive assistant Lesley Groff was also named as a defendant in the complaint, as he allegedly helped facilitate the financier’s sex ring by "purchasing plane tickets, sending money, making appointments, and sending various communications from New York," the media outlet notes.The lawsuit reportedly alleges that the plaintiff was targeted by Epstein in 2017 when she was living in Moscow. She was in her early twenties at the time.The alleged assaults reportedly occurred at various locations including Epstein’s residences in Florida and in the US Virgin Islands.The complaint also mentions that Epstein gave Doe a tour of his mansion in Palm Beach and showed her a broken guitar that he claimed he received as a gift from famous comedian and director Woody Allen, the media outlet adds.While Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell at NYC's Metropolitan Correctional Centre over two years ago, obviously could not comment on these allegations, lawyers for Groff told The Daily Beast that they expect the suit will be thrown out by the judges.The media outlet also points out that Groff "has denied playing any part in Epstein’s trafficking scheme."
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/prince-andrews-lawyer-granted-access-to-accusers-epstein-deal-that-might-nullify-sex-abuse-lawsuit-1089731625.html
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
lawsuit, jeffrey epstein, rape, assault, accuser, us

New Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'

16:16 GMT 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Handout .U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Handout .
Andrei Dergalin
The lawsuit reportedly mentions Epstein giving the accuser, Jane Doe, a tour of his mansion in Palm Beach and showing her an item he allegedly received as gift from Woody Allen.
Yet another woman has stepped forward to accuse the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of assaulting and raping her.
According to The Daily Beast, the complaint against Epstein’s estate was filed in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday by a Russian national identified as Jane Doe who claims that Epstein raped and assaulted her on a number of occasions from 2017-2019.
Epstein’s executive assistant Lesley Groff was also named as a defendant in the complaint, as he allegedly helped facilitate the financier’s sex ring by "purchasing plane tickets, sending money, making appointments, and sending various communications from New York," the media outlet notes.
The lawsuit reportedly alleges that the plaintiff was targeted by Epstein in 2017 when she was living in Moscow. She was in her early twenties at the time.
"For the next two years – presumably in the middle of his being investigated by federal law enforcement officials and up until his widely-reported arrest in July 2019 – Epstein, with Groff’s assistance, repeatedly trafficked Jane for his personal sexual use and abuse, fraudulently promising her assistance with her work and career to further lure her to Paris, Florida, and the Virgin Islands, including through New York," the filing states. "Epstein continued to use Jane as an object for his sexual gratification."
The alleged assaults reportedly occurred at various locations including Epstein’s residences in Florida and in the US Virgin Islands.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Prince Andrew's Lawyer Granted Access to Accuser's Epstein Deal That Might Nullify Sex Abuse Lawsuit
7 October, 07:09 GMT
The complaint also mentions that Epstein gave Doe a tour of his mansion in Palm Beach and showed her a broken guitar that he claimed he received as a gift from famous comedian and director Woody Allen, the media outlet adds.
While Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell at NYC's Metropolitan Correctional Centre over two years ago, obviously could not comment on these allegations, lawyers for Groff told The Daily Beast that they expect the suit will be thrown out by the judges.
"This lawsuit should never have been filed," Michael Bachner and Jon Whitcomb said in a statement. "It does not contain a single factual allegation that Lesley in any way knowingly engaged in any wrongdoing or was aware of any misconduct committed by Jeffrey Epstein."
The media outlet also points out that Groff "has denied playing any part in Epstein’s trafficking scheme."
