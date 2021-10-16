https://sputniknews.com/20211016/nationwide-anti-fascist-demonstration-of-italian-trade-unions-taking-place-in-rome-1089973708.html

Nationwide Anti-Fascist Demonstration of Italian Trade Unions Taking Place in Rome - Photo

ROME (Sputnik) - A nationwide anti-fascist demonstration of trade unions is taking place in the San Giovanni square in the Italian capital of Rome on Saturday... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

The demonstration was initiated by the three largest trade unions of Italy — CGIL, as well as the Italian Confederation of Workers' Trade Unions (CISL) and the Italian Labour Union (UIL) — in the wake of violent developments after the protests against COVID-19 digital certificates last weekend.According to preliminary estimates, some 50,000 activists from across the country came to Rome to partake in the demonstration. There are prominent leftist politicians and European Parliament members among those rallying.After a massive demonstration against the mandatory green passes in Rome on October 9, far-right activists triggered unrest in downtown, encouraging masked protesters to break into the head office of CGIL, which backs the introduction of these passes. They crashed the front door but were driven out by police forces.The Italian leadership denounced the violent actions of the activists, expressing solidarity with labour unions. Landini later demanded that all neo-fascist political organizations be dissolved in Italy.

