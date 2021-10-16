https://sputniknews.com/20211016/french-prime-minister-pays-tribute-to-slain-teacher-samuel-paty-1089971555.html

French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty

French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Saturday to history teacher Samuel Paty on the first anniversary of his killing by an Islamist terrorist. 16.10.2021

"A servant of the Republic was killed. That is why to pay tribute to Samuel Paty means to pay tribute to the Republic and… to our fundamental freedoms," Castex said in Paris.The prime minister spoke at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education where a plaque commemorating the teacher was unveiled. The plaque says he was "assassinated by an Islamist terrorist for teaching and defending the Republic’s values, including freedom of expression."Paty was beheaded by a teenager of Chechen origin in October 2020 after showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression at a school in Paris suburbs. Minutes of silence were held in classes across France to honour the slain teacher.

