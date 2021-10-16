Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Gather for New Round of Anti-Government Protests in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/french-prime-minister-pays-tribute-to-slain-teacher-samuel-paty-1089971555.html
French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty
French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Saturday to history teacher Samuel Paty on the first anniversary of his killing by an... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T13:33+0000
2021-10-16T13:33+0000
france
europe
jean castex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082289866_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8503895c68b02ba0175cfb9a2ce66665.jpg
"A servant of the Republic was killed. That is why to pay tribute to Samuel Paty means to pay tribute to the Republic and… to our fundamental freedoms," Castex said in Paris.The prime minister spoke at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education where a plaque commemorating the teacher was unveiled. The plaque says he was "assassinated by an Islamist terrorist for teaching and defending the Republic’s values, including freedom of expression."Paty was beheaded by a teenager of Chechen origin in October 2020 after showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression at a school in Paris suburbs. Minutes of silence were held in classes across France to honour the slain teacher.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082289866_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc99e68221e3a1ef006781126bc57367.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, jean castex

French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty

13:33 GMT 16.10.2021
© AP Photo / Lewis JolyThe portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty with a black ribbon is displayed Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020 on the steps of the National Assembly in Paris.
The portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty with a black ribbon is displayed Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020 on the steps of the National Assembly in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Saturday to history teacher Samuel Paty on the first anniversary of his killing by an Islamist, saying the 47-year-old defended France's core values.
"A servant of the Republic was killed. That is why to pay tribute to Samuel Paty means to pay tribute to the Republic and… to our fundamental freedoms," Castex said in Paris.
The prime minister spoke at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education where a plaque commemorating the teacher was unveiled. The plaque says he was "assassinated by an Islamist terrorist for teaching and defending the Republic’s values, including freedom of expression."
Paty was beheaded by a teenager of Chechen origin in October 2020 after showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression at a school in Paris suburbs. Minutes of silence were held in classes across France to honour the slain teacher.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:23 GMTMore Than Just a Coffee Shop: Ex-CIA Agent Says Spies Use Starbucks to Meet Handlers
14:07 GMT'They Found the Island in Lost': Triangular Feature on Digital Map Baffles Netizens
14:03 GMTF-22s, F-35s Nearly Collided While Looking for Raptor That Crashed From ‘Improper Washing’
13:50 GMTYellow Vests Gather for New Round of Anti-Government Protests in Paris
13:46 GMTShare of Russians With COVID-19 Immunity Up to 45%
13:33 GMTFrench Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty
13:30 GMTRoscosmos: Russian Spacecraft With Film Crew to Land One Minute Ahead of Schedule
13:03 GMTDalit Man Lynched, Tortured at Farmers' Protest Site for Desecrating Holy Book, Accused Surrenders
13:03 GMTUnions Threaten to Strike Over UK Plans to 'Undercut' Business by Easing Rules For EU Hauliers
12:54 GMTRussia Reports Record Domestic Gas Consumption Amid Europe’s Supply Shortages
12:04 GMTTeen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town
12:01 GMTMachete-Wielding Man Injures Four People in Canada's Calgary
11:38 GMTRussian Deputy Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis in Europe
11:24 GMTNorth Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'
11:07 GMTDeath Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63
11:02 GMTFrench Politician: US Has Moral and Legal Obligation to Unblock Afghan Assets & Let the Nation Be
10:59 GMT‘Killed Serving the People’: UK Media Shows Rare Display of Cross-Party Unity in Tribute to Dead MP
10:50 GMTIs Russia in Danger of Running Out of Gold Deposits?
09:08 GMTUS-Greek Bases Pact Signals Bid to Pressure Turkey, Dominate East Mediterranean
09:02 GMTAustrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots