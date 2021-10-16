Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
Bosses’ Worst Nightmares Realized as Striketober Continues Nationwide
Bosses’ Worst Nightmares Realized as Striketober Continues Nationwide
Kellogg Workers Demand Equality, Right-Wing Forces Fire on Hezbollah Protest, The Promotion of Whiteness and Imperialism in Sports 16.10.2021
beirut
kellogg's
baseball
by any means necessary
radio
Bosses’ Worst Nightmares Realized As Striketober Continues Nationwide
Kellogg Workers Demand Equality, Right-Wing Forces Fire on Hezbollah Protest, The Promotion of Whiteness and Imperialism in Sports
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kevin Bradshaw, Vice President of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 252G in Memphis, Tennessee to discuss the Kellogg’s strike and the corporate greed that sparked the strike, the conditions that Kellogg’s workers faced as the company has raked in record profits during the pandemic, and the heightened importance of union membership amid the resurgence of workers struggles in different industries and places.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss the recent violence in Beirut, the whitewashing of the conflict and the Lebanese Forces in the corporate media, the ever-present threat of sectarian violence built into the Lebanese political system, and the imperialist efforts to keep the Middle East weak.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the fallout of the investigation into the Washington Football Team, what remains to be revealed in the thousands of emails that have not been released, the vindication of Colin Kaepernick’s criticism of the NFL's culture around race, the over-the-top jingoism and support for imperialism in sports, and Major League Baseball’s insistence on spotlighting white players over players of color.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the great resignation and the conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that have contributed to mass resignations and labor demonstrations, the baseless claims that the capitalist class has deployed in an effort to misdirect the blame for labor shortages, the record profits that companies are earning while trying to squeeze more production out of workers for little pay and benefits and raising prices on consumers, and how an organized working-class movement can channel the energy of this moment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
beirut, kellogg's, baseball, by any means necessary

Bosses’ Worst Nightmares Realized as Striketober Continues Nationwide

11:27 GMT 16.10.2021
Bosses’ Worst Nightmares Realized As Striketober Continues Nationwide
Kellogg Workers Demand Equality, Right-Wing Forces Fire on Hezbollah Protest, The Promotion of Whiteness and Imperialism in Sports
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kevin Bradshaw, Vice President of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 252G in Memphis, Tennessee to discuss the Kellogg’s strike and the corporate greed that sparked the strike, the conditions that Kellogg’s workers faced as the company has raked in record profits during the pandemic, and the heightened importance of union membership amid the resurgence of workers struggles in different industries and places.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss the recent violence in Beirut, the whitewashing of the conflict and the Lebanese Forces in the corporate media, the ever-present threat of sectarian violence built into the Lebanese political system, and the imperialist efforts to keep the Middle East weak.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the fallout of the investigation into the Washington Football Team, what remains to be revealed in the thousands of emails that have not been released, the vindication of Colin Kaepernick’s criticism of the NFL's culture around race, the over-the-top jingoism and support for imperialism in sports, and Major League Baseball’s insistence on spotlighting white players over players of color.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the great resignation and the conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that have contributed to mass resignations and labor demonstrations, the baseless claims that the capitalist class has deployed in an effort to misdirect the blame for labor shortages, the record profits that companies are earning while trying to squeeze more production out of workers for little pay and benefits and raising prices on consumers, and how an organized working-class movement can channel the energy of this moment.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
