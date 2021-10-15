https://sputniknews.com/20211015/us-capitol-police-officer-indicted-for-aiding-self-identified-rioter-obstructing-january-6-probe-1089959742.html

US Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Aiding Self-Identified Rioter, Obstructing January 6 Probe

US Capitol Police Officer Michael A. Riley has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after he allegedly assisted in hiding the evidence of a US Capitol rioter's involvement in the deadly January 6 incident. The officer, 50, appeared virtually in a federal court on Friday and was released on several conditions, including one requiring him to surrender all weapons, the Associated Press reported. According to court documents recently made public, Riley - an officer with more than 25 years of experience - first established Facebook contact with a US Capitol rioter via Facebook on January 7. The rioter had proudly admitted to participating in the incident, and even posted "'selfie'-style photographs, videos and other commentary on Facebook admitting his presence and conduct inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021," the indictment noted.Shortly after, Riley initiated his first conversation with the rioter, warning him about posting such incriminating content. The court document details that Riley and the rioter continued to exchange messages during the month of January. The man who willfully participated in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol also sent a number of videos of himself to the Capitol Police officer. He was seen both inside and outside the government building. "I get it ... it was a total sh*t show!! Just wanted 10 give you a heads up," Riley said, likely referring to the ongoing investigations to hold rioters accountable. "Im glad you got out of there unscathed We had over 50 officers hurt, some pretty bad." The rioter went on to assert his innocence, proclaiming that he didn't do anything wrong. Riley added that the man should not "sweat it" because the Federal Bureau of Investigation "might choose to only charge certain people and not everyone."The Capitol Police officer continued to look out for his new friend, and even instructed the individual to "get off of social media" after someone messaged Riley about the rioter's livestream videos. One video showed the rioter smoking an unknown substance out of a hand-rolled cigarette while inside the US Capitol building. When the rioter replied with confusion about whether he had been charged with a crime, Riley gave the man his phone number and instructed him to call it. The phone call lasted 23 minutes, according to court documents. The rioter was arrested on January 19 on charges that he unlawfully trespassed in the US Capitol on January 6. During his interview with federal agents, the man revealed his contact with Riley. Riley deleted all of his Facebook messages from the rioters that same day. Soon after, the Capitol Police officer sent the rioter another message, saying that he could no longer support him after a friend showed a video of him "smoking weed and acting like a moron" in the Capitol building. "I feel like a moron for believing you," Riley claimed. "I was so mad last night I deleted all your post, but i wanted to text you this morning and let you know that I will no longer be conversing with you." The officer is said to have ceased communications with the rioter after this message. News of Riley's indictment comes a month after the USCP announced that disciplinary action was recommended for six officers for their respective roles in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol.

