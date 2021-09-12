Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/six-us-police-officers-facing-potential-disciplinary-action-as-part-of-capitol-riot-probe-1089000308.html
Six US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action as Part of Capitol Riot Probe
Six US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action as Part of Capitol Riot Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Capitol Police (USCP) are recommending disciplinary action against six law enforcement officers for their misconduct during the... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T04:37+0000
2021-09-12T04:37+0000
us
police
probe
riot
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393986_0:122:3071:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_e28e00a5527629e15f4087d77f193363.jpg
The police announced the recommendation in a Saturday statement. According to the release, over 30 internal investigations were conducted by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, however, the US attorney's office for Washington, D.C., did not find enough evidence in any of the cases to charge a crime.Nonetheless, three officers were flagged for "conduct unbecoming," one for "improper remarks," one for failure to comply with orders and another for "improper dissemination of information." Police did not provide any details on recommended penalties and did not identify any of the officers.On 6 January, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead and federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.Last month, US President Joe Biden signed legislation passed by Congress to award four Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol building during the 6 January riot.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393986_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ab102e62673cb81bdfd1545a04696e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, police, probe, riot, us capitol

Six US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action as Part of Capitol Riot Probe

04:37 GMT 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President.
 The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Capitol Police (USCP) are recommending disciplinary action against six law enforcement officers for their misconduct during the January 6 events at the Capitol.
The police announced the recommendation in a Saturday statement. According to the release, over 30 internal investigations were conducted by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, however, the US attorney's office for Washington, D.C., did not find enough evidence in any of the cases to charge a crime.
Nonetheless, three officers were flagged for "conduct unbecoming," one for "improper remarks," one for failure to comply with orders and another for "improper dissemination of information." Police did not provide any details on recommended penalties and did not identify any of the officers.
"The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers," police said.
On 6 January, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead and federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.
Last month, US President Joe Biden signed legislation passed by Congress to award four Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol building during the 6 January riot.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:08 GMT'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United
04:49 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases
04:37 GMTSix US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action as Part of Capitol Riot Probe
04:02 GMTAl-Qaeda Leader Could Be Alive as He Appears in Footage Released on 9/11 Anniversary - Reports
03:49 GMTAfghan Pilots in Uzbekistan to Get Flown to US Base in Doha - Reports
03:47 GMTUK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report
03:35 GMTIAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports
03:00 GMTFBI Releases First Doc on 9/11 Probe, No Evidence Saudi Gov't Was Complicit
02:55 GMT‘Somber Atmosphere’: Former Mossad Chief Talks About Changes 9/11 Attacks Brought in Intelligence
02:15 GMTPrince Andrew Hires 'Dream Team' of US Lawyers to Battle Giuffre's Rape Charges - Report
01:50 GMTRiots Reported During Huge Rally for Catalan Independence in Barcelona - Videos
01:07 GMTBritain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
01:06 GMTRonaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations
00:30 GMTMan Injures 5 People, Including Child, in Bus Stabbing Attack in Italy - Reports
YesterdayHamas Military Wing Pledges Captive Swap Deal If Israel Includes Jail Escapees
Yesterday'Attack on America Is Attack on Us', Israel Says on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayTrump Slams Biden on Afghanistan as He Meets With Firefighters, Police Officers on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayVideos: A Barrage of Rockets Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Missile Launch Into Israel
YesterdayTwin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
Yesterday'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings