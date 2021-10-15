The Metropolitan Police Service announced in an early Saturday memo that the fatal stabbing in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea has been declared a terrorist incident. As a result, the probe has been turned over to the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. Command investigators will be working alongside the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and the Essex Police.
UK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
UK authorities found Conservative MP Sir David Amess with multiple injuries after responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex on Friday. The MP for Southend West ultimately died at the scene, where he was said to be meeting constituents.
