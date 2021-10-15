https://sputniknews.com/20211015/uk-police-declare-stabbing-death-of-sir-david-amess-a-terrorist-incident-1089960448.html

UK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'

UK authorities found Conservative MP Sir David Amess with multiple injuries after responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex on... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Metropolitan Police Service announced in an early Saturday memo that the fatal stabbing in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea has been declared a terrorist incident. As a result, the probe has been turned over to the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. Command investigators will be working alongside the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and the Essex Police.

