Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/uk-police-declare-stabbing-death-of-sir-david-amess-a-terrorist-incident-1089960448.html
UK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
UK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
UK authorities found Conservative MP Sir David Amess with multiple injuries after responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex on... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T23:21+0000
2021-10-15T23:31+0000
murder
terrorism
uk metropolitan police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089960448.jpg?1634340696
The Metropolitan Police Service announced in an early Saturday memo that the fatal stabbing in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea has been declared a terrorist incident. As a result, the probe has been turned over to the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. Command investigators will be working alongside the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and the Essex Police.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
murder, terrorism, uk metropolitan police

UK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'

23:21 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 23:31 GMT 15.10.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
UK authorities found Conservative MP Sir David Amess with multiple injuries after responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex on Friday. The MP for Southend West ultimately died at the scene, where he was said to be meeting constituents.
The Metropolitan Police Service announced in an early Saturday memo that the fatal stabbing in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea has been declared a terrorist incident.
As a result, the probe has been turned over to the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. Command investigators will be working alongside the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and the Essex Police.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:21 GMTUK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
23:00 GMTReports Show ‘Significant Progress’ in California Oil Spill Cleanup Work - Unified Command
22:58 GMTUS Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Aiding Self-Identified Rioter, Obstructing January 6 Probe
22:46 GMTBelgium to Create Artificial Island for Wind Energy Production - Energy Minister
22:30 GMTExclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.
22:24 GMTBig Businesses Side With Biden Over Abbott on Vaccine Mandates
21:55 GMTEU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action
21:35 GMTUS Military: Claim That American Destroyer Threatened to Violate Russia's Maritime Border 'False'
21:33 GMTBritish Media Angered by Netflix's Low Corporation Tax Payments
21:15 GMTBelarus Designates Telegram Channel of Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya as 'Extremist'
20:45 GMTIMF Warns Pandemic’s ‘Continued Grip’ Could Widen Gap in Rich, Poor Nations’ Recovery
20:31 GMTPompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy
19:57 GMTDental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
19:36 GMT'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
19:27 GMTTurkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported
19:00 GMTPorn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says
18:57 GMTChina Engaging in Major Construction at Airbases Near Taiwan, Satellite Snaps Appear to Show
18:38 GMTSwitzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
17:43 GMTMummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media
17:28 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal USSR Planned to Build Advanced Control System for Moon Mission Spacecraft