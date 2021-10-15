Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/uk-conservative-mp-stabbed-while-talking-to-constituents-1089949447.html
UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents
UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents
A Conservative MP has been stabbed while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Essex. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T12:41+0000
2021-10-15T12:48+0000
uk conservative party
stabbing
jo cox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089949447.jpg?1634302131
Police are responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. It is thought to involve the Conservative MP Sir David Amess.Conservative MP Sir David Amess, 69, has been stabbed while attending a constituency surgery.Sir David has been the Tory MP for Southend West since 1997. He was a strong supporter of Brexit.His condition is unclear although he is believed to have been stabbed several times.The attack has echoes of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Yorkshire in 2016.Prior to that the last attack on an MP in a constituency surgery involved Liberal Democrat Nigel Jones, who survived a samurai sword attack in 2000.MPs are rarely protected by bodyguards at constituency surgeries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk conservative party, stabbing, jo cox

UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents

12:41 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 15.10.2021)
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
A Conservative MP has been stabbed while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Essex.
Police are responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. It is thought to involve the Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Conservative MP Sir David Amess, 69, has been stabbed while attending a constituency surgery.
Sir David has been the Tory MP for Southend West since 1997. He was a strong supporter of Brexit.
His condition is unclear although he is believed to have been stabbed several times.
The attack has echoes of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Yorkshire in 2016.
Prior to that the last attack on an MP in a constituency surgery involved Liberal Democrat Nigel Jones, who survived a samurai sword attack in 2000.
MPs are rarely protected by bodyguards at constituency surgeries.
121000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:42 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Advised to Give Up Drinking
12:41 GMTUK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents
12:37 GMTKarabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijani Forces Opened Fire at Its Army Ambulance
12:35 GMTModi-Yogi Combination to be BJP’s 'Turbo Power' in India’s Uttar Pradesh, Pundit Says
12:34 GMTWhat Led to India Facing Its First-Ever Major Coal Crisis
12:06 GMTMeteorite Crashes Through Roof and Lands in Woman's Bed - Photo
11:52 GMTUS Asks Russia to ‘Do More’ for EU’s Energy Security After Spending Years Sabotaging Nord Stream 2
11:49 GMTCryptic Repeating Fast Radio Burst Traced to Cosmic Blasts Fuels Speculations About Alien Technology
11:47 GMTCanberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed
11:22 GMTThe Magic is Gone: Official Wizard of New Zealand Loses Contract for Performing 'Acts of Wizardry'
10:56 GMTISS Orientation in Space Restored With Help of Russian Segment Engines
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says
10:35 GMTSatellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
09:55 GMT'Proud to Carry on Ancient Rituals': Descendant of Royal Family in India's Himachal Pradesh
09:51 GMTBrexit Minister Says EU Proposal on NI Protocol ‘Ultimately Unacceptable’ Without Change in ECJ Role
09:05 GMTAt Least 32 Killed, About 53 Injured in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Source Says
08:58 GMTCOVID Testing Lab in UK Suspended as Over 40,000 People May Have Received Wrong Results
08:23 GMTLinkedIn to Close Social Network Function in China Over Restrictive Regulations
08:22 GMTEurope's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households Into 'Energy Poverty', UN Agency Chief Says
08:20 GMTKenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner