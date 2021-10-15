UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents
Being updated
A Conservative MP has been stabbed while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Essex.
Police are responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. It is thought to involve the Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Conservative MP Sir David Amess, 69, has been stabbed while attending a constituency surgery.
Something big going on outside Belfairs Methodist Church on Eastwood Road North near the Woodcutters 😳 Police, ambulances and air ambulance!! Apparent stabbing!! @Essex_Echo @YourSouthend pic.twitter.com/VQ4vKpR2qX— Lee Jay (@LeeJordo1) October 15, 2021
Sir David has been the Tory MP for Southend West since 1997. He was a strong supporter of Brexit.
His condition is unclear although he is believed to have been stabbed several times.
MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed in major incident at his constituency surgery in Leigh. The Tory MP for Southend West was holding a surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church. A man reportedly ran into the church in the last hour, before the MP was stabbed "several times". pic.twitter.com/NXGhy3Twmd— Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) October 15, 2021
The attack has echoes of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Yorkshire in 2016.
Prior to that the last attack on an MP in a constituency surgery involved Liberal Democrat Nigel Jones, who survived a samurai sword attack in 2000.
MPs are rarely protected by bodyguards at constituency surgeries.
Surrey Heath Labour are shocked to hear that Sir David Amess MP has been stabbed at his constituency surgery— Surrey Heath Labour (@LabourHeath) October 15, 2021
All of our thoughts are with Sir David, his family and friends, and we hope he makes a quick recovery.