UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents

UK Conservative MP Stabbed While Talking to Constituents

15.10.2021

Police are responding to reports of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. It is thought to involve the Conservative MP Sir David Amess.Conservative MP Sir David Amess, 69, has been stabbed while attending a constituency surgery.Sir David has been the Tory MP for Southend West since 1997. He was a strong supporter of Brexit.His condition is unclear although he is believed to have been stabbed several times.The attack has echoes of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Yorkshire in 2016.Prior to that the last attack on an MP in a constituency surgery involved Liberal Democrat Nigel Jones, who survived a samurai sword attack in 2000.MPs are rarely protected by bodyguards at constituency surgeries.

