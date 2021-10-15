https://sputniknews.com/20211015/russia-interested-in-consultations-with-israel-on-security-in-middle-east--lavrov-1089938010.html

Russia Interested in Consultations With Israel on Security in Middle East – Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is interested in continuing consultations with Israel on security and stability in the Middle East region, Russian Foreign Minister...

"We are interested in continuing consultations with our Israeli partners on security and stability issues in the Middle East. We always draw attention to the fact that comprehensive solutions to the problems of the region must necessarily take into account the security interests of Israel. This is a matter of principle," Lavrov said in the article.The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow saw no alternatives to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The minister praised the active development of the Russian-Israeli dialogue via the foreign ministries.The Russian top diplomat also positively assessed diversified contacts between the security councils and the defense ministries of the two nations.

