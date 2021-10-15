Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/not-into-golden-showers-trump-shoots-down-pee-tape-allegations-at-gop-retreat-says-media-1089956775.html
'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
While the existence of the “pee tape” – allegedly showing Trump acting in the role of a voyeur watching prostitutes urinate on a hotel bed – was mentioned in a... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T19:36+0000
2021-10-15T19:36+0000
donald trump
us
steele dossier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089726998_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_66db23aedf09023141e69bfb6adb2d60.jpg
The former US president, Donald Trump, has recently addressed allegations first made years ago, about him hiring prostitutes to urinate on a bed at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton, where his presidential predecessor, two-term US President Barack Obama once slept.According to the Washington Post, Trump delivered the remark in question at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat in Palm Beach on Thursday.'The Pee Tape'The existence of the so called “pee tape” was mentioned, but never confirmed, in a so called Steele dossier, a 35-page document compiled and produced in 2016 by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, written for the private investigative firm Fusion GPS, that was itself hired by an attorney for the Clinton campaign to investigate Trump.The unverified dossier, leaked to and published by BuzzFeed in January 2017, contained multiple allegations of collaboration between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign members.An investigation by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed, however, to confirm Steele's claims, admitting that there had been no "direct evidence" that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/durhams-probe-hillary-clinton-sowed-dragons-teeth-by-peddling-trump-russia-hoax-analyst-says-1089679576.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089726998_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29cfdbc96e35a762dd730ed0d4951cbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, steele dossier

'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media

19:36 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dustin ChambersFormer U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dustin Chambers
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While the existence of the “pee tape” – allegedly showing Trump acting in the role of a voyeur watching prostitutes urinate on a hotel bed – was mentioned in a so-called 'Steele dossier', but has not been actually confirmed.
The former US president, Donald Trump, has recently addressed allegations first made years ago, about him hiring prostitutes to urinate on a bed at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton, where his presidential predecessor, two-term US President Barack Obama once slept.
According to the Washington Post, Trump delivered the remark in question at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat in Palm Beach on Thursday.
"I’m not into golden showers," Trump said, as quoted by the newspaper. "You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.'"

'The Pee Tape'

The existence of the so called “pee tape” was mentioned, but never confirmed, in a so called Steele dossier, a 35-page document compiled and produced in 2016 by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, written for the private investigative firm Fusion GPS, that was itself hired by an attorney for the Clinton campaign to investigate Trump.
US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, US November 2, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
Durham's Probe: Hillary Clinton Sowed Dragon's Teeth by Peddling Trump-Russia Hoax, Analyst Says
5 October, 16:30 GMT
The unverified dossier, leaked to and published by BuzzFeed in January 2017, contained multiple allegations of collaboration between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign members.
An investigation by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed, however, to confirm Steele's claims, admitting that there had been no "direct evidence" that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.
0100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:57 GMTDental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
19:36 GMT'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
19:27 GMTTurkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported
19:00 GMTPorn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says
18:57 GMTChina Engaging in Major Construction at Airbases Near Taiwan, Satellite Snaps Appear to Show
18:38 GMTSwitzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
17:43 GMTMummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media
17:28 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal USSR Planned to Build Advanced Control System for Moon Mission Spacecraft
17:23 GMTMcConnell's Trap: Is GOP Using Looming Default to Gain Political Scores Ahead of 2022 Midterms?
16:51 GMTChina Launches Manned Spacecraft Shenzhou 13 to National Orbital Station
16:44 GMTNew US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of Perils of Sanctions Violations
16:32 GMTPerpetrator of Archery Attack in Norway May Suffer From Mental Illness, Police Say
15:51 GMTTaliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
15:44 GMTUnion Jack At Half Mast Over Downing Street As Boris Johnson Leads Tributes To Murdered Tory MP
15:31 GMTTweets Suggest Biden Should Put ‘Time for Nap’ Sign on His Back as POTUS Ignores Press
15:22 GMT'Squid Games – Russian Edition': Watch People Murdered Before 'Killer' Matryoshka
15:02 GMTTwo Injured in Mexico City's International Airport Shooting
14:22 GMTEU Reportedly Threatens ‘Robust Response’ Such as Blocking UK Energy Supplies Amid NI Protocol Row
14:15 GMTBitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
14:11 GMTUS to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning 8 November