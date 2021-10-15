https://sputniknews.com/20211015/not-into-golden-showers-trump-shoots-down-pee-tape-allegations-at-gop-retreat-says-media-1089956775.html

The former US president, Donald Trump, has recently addressed allegations first made years ago, about him hiring prostitutes to urinate on a bed at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton, where his presidential predecessor, two-term US President Barack Obama once slept.According to the Washington Post, Trump delivered the remark in question at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat in Palm Beach on Thursday.'The Pee Tape'The existence of the so called “pee tape” was mentioned, but never confirmed, in a so called Steele dossier, a 35-page document compiled and produced in 2016 by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, written for the private investigative firm Fusion GPS, that was itself hired by an attorney for the Clinton campaign to investigate Trump.The unverified dossier, leaked to and published by BuzzFeed in January 2017, contained multiple allegations of collaboration between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign members.An investigation by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed, however, to confirm Steele's claims, admitting that there had been no "direct evidence" that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

