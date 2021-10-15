https://sputniknews.com/20211015/kenyan-police-arrest-husband-of-murdered-olympic-runner-1089942291.html

Kenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner

Kenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kenyan police arrested the fugitive husband of murdered Olympic distance runner Agnes Tirop during a dragnet operation on Thursday night... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T08:20+0000

2021-10-15T08:20+0000

2021-10-15T08:20+0000

kenya

africa

murder

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102009/13/1020091394_0:140:3226:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_8c89359f6e0d3a76f43fab3c1f7c4fc9.jpg

Emmanuel Rotich, a prime suspect, was traced to the coastal city of Mombasa, where he fled after the two-time World Championships bronze medalist was found with stab wounds in a pool of blood in their home in Iten on Wednesday, DCI said.Rotich rammed his getaway car into a truck on the Mombasa road as he tried to escape. He will be arraigned to answer to murder charges, the investigators said.Tirop set a world record at the women-only 10-kilometer road race in Germany last month when she shaved 28 seconds off the previous record to finish in 30 minutes and one second. She finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympic 5,000-meter final.The Kenyan athletics federation on Thursday suspended a cross-country race set for this month to honor the slain athlete. Athletics Kenya said it was confident that Kenyan authorities were working round the clock to ensure speedy justice.

1

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kenya, africa, murder, police