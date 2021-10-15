Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Explosion Occurs Near Shia Mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province, Multiple Fatalities Feared
Kenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner
Kenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kenyan police arrested the fugitive husband of murdered Olympic distance runner Agnes Tirop during a dragnet operation on Thursday night... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
Emmanuel Rotich, a prime suspect, was traced to the coastal city of Mombasa, where he fled after the two-time World Championships bronze medalist was found with stab wounds in a pool of blood in their home in Iten on Wednesday, DCI said.Rotich rammed his getaway car into a truck on the Mombasa road as he tried to escape. He will be arraigned to answer to murder charges, the investigators said.Tirop set a world record at the women-only 10-kilometer road race in Germany last month when she shaved 28 seconds off the previous record to finish in 30 minutes and one second. She finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympic 5,000-meter final.The Kenyan athletics federation on Thursday suspended a cross-country race set for this month to honor the slain athlete. Athletics Kenya said it was confident that Kenyan authorities were working round the clock to ensure speedy justice.
kenya, africa, murder, police

Kenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner

08:20 GMT 15.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SIMON MAINAKenyan police officers keep vigil outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi. File photo
Kenyan police officers keep vigil outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SIMON MAINA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kenyan police arrested the fugitive husband of murdered Olympic distance runner Agnes Tirop during a dragnet operation on Thursday night, the directorate of criminal investigations said.
Emmanuel Rotich, a prime suspect, was traced to the coastal city of Mombasa, where he fled after the two-time World Championships bronze medalist was found with stab wounds in a pool of blood in their home in Iten on Wednesday, DCI said.
"Ibrahim [Emmanuel] Rotich … was arrested moments ago in Changamwe, Mombasa county, as he tried to flee to a neighbouring country to evade justice," DCI tweeted.
Rotich rammed his getaway car into a truck on the Mombasa road as he tried to escape. He will be arraigned to answer to murder charges, the investigators said.
Tirop set a world record at the women-only 10-kilometer road race in Germany last month when she shaved 28 seconds off the previous record to finish in 30 minutes and one second. She finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympic 5,000-meter final.
The Kenyan athletics federation on Thursday suspended a cross-country race set for this month to honor the slain athlete. Athletics Kenya said it was confident that Kenyan authorities were working round the clock to ensure speedy justice.
