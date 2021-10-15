Australian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne

The Australian health department said in a statement that a dangerous drug was detected in pills being sold as MDMA in Melbourne, the Victorian health department warned on Friday.According to the health department, PMMA produces effects akin to those of MDMA but 'is more toxic, less euphoric, and takes longer to have an effect'.According to reports, Doctor Death is more potent than conventional ecstasy (MDMA), and its effects are completely unpredictable. So, the same amount of PMMA has different effects on people; for some of those who use this substance, it can lead to an overdose death.
According to the health department, PMMA produces effects akin to those of MDMA but 'is more toxic, less euphoric, and takes longer to have an effect'.
“Be very cautious about any substance with a yellow colour/tinge that's sold as MDMA - it may contain PMMA. PMMA and the related drug PMA have been associated with a substantial number of hospitalisations and deaths worldwide, often involving both PMMA/PMA and MDMA,” Victoria's Health Department said in a statement.
According to reports, Doctor Death is more potent than conventional ecstasy (MDMA), and its effects are completely unpredictable.
So, the same amount of PMMA has different effects on people; for some of those who use this substance, it can lead to an overdose death.