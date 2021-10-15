https://sputniknews.com/20211015/australian-health-dept-warns-of-dangerous-dr-death-drug-disguised-as-mdma-circulating-in-melbourne-1089941516.html

Australian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne

Australian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne

The drug Para-Methoxymethamphetamine (PMMA) or 'Dr Death' is a dangerous stimulant with mild hallucinogenic properties often passed off as amphetamines or... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T08:12+0000

2021-10-15T08:12+0000

2021-10-15T08:12+0000

asia & pacific

australia

drugs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107214/67/1072146771_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_e7fdbfcfb2ef2dab47476702b391e348.jpg

The Australian health department said in a statement that a dangerous drug was detected in pills being sold as MDMA in Melbourne, the Victorian health department warned on Friday.According to the health department, PMMA produces effects akin to those of MDMA but 'is more toxic, less euphoric, and takes longer to have an effect'.According to reports, Doctor Death is more potent than conventional ecstasy (MDMA), and its effects are completely unpredictable. So, the same amount of PMMA has different effects on people; for some of those who use this substance, it can lead to an overdose death.

1

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, australia, drugs