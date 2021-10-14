Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/watch-tanks-drive-along-beirut-streets-in-wake-of-deadly-shooting-1089920929.html
WATCH Tanks Drive Along Beirut Streets in Wake of Deadly Shooting
WATCH Tanks Drive Along Beirut Streets in Wake of Deadly Shooting
At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Beirut on Thursday after unknown gunmen opened fire at people who were heading to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge investigating the deadly Beirut port explosion.
A video showing tanks riding along the streets of Beirut has emerged online amid continuing efforts by the Lebanese army to find and detain the attackers suspected of firing at civilians during a rally in Beirut earlier in the day. The Lebanese Interior Minister has confirmed that the death toll from the shooting in Beirut has climbed to six.The participants of the rally - organised by supporters and allies of the Shia group Hezbollah - were on their way to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge investigating the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020, when they were attacked by unknown gunmen at the neighbourhood of Ain el-Remmaneh. Last month, the investigation into the explosion at the port of Beirut was suspended because of a lawsuit filed against judge Tarek Bitar but it later transpired that the suit was turned down.The deadly explosion rocked the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020, killing more than 250 people, injuring 7,000 and leaving about 300,000 people homeless. The blast was blamed on thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate negligently stored at the port.
WATCH Tanks Drive Along Beirut Streets in Wake of Deadly Shooting

12:39 GMT 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOSEPH EIDLebanese Army soldiers take a position in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on October 14, 2021, after clashes following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement
Lebanese Army soldiers take a position in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on October 14, 2021, after clashes following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOSEPH EID
At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Beirut on Thursday after unknown gunmen opened fire at people who were heading to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge investigating the deadly Beirut port explosion.
A video showing tanks riding along the streets of Beirut has emerged online amid continuing efforts by the Lebanese army to find and detain the attackers suspected of firing at civilians during a rally in Beirut earlier in the day.
The Lebanese Interior Minister has confirmed that the death toll from the shooting in Beirut has climbed to six.
The participants of the rally - organised by supporters and allies of the Shia group Hezbollah - were on their way to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge investigating the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020, when they were attacked by unknown gunmen at the neighbourhood of Ain el-Remmaneh.
Last month, the investigation into the explosion at the port of Beirut was suspended because of a lawsuit filed against judge Tarek Bitar but it later transpired that the suit was turned down.
The deadly explosion rocked the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020, killing more than 250 people, injuring 7,000 and leaving about 300,000 people homeless. The blast was blamed on thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate negligently stored at the port.
